Brazilian Independence Day 2023: Know 13 Interesting Facts About Brazil Country
Brazilian Independence Day is a national holiday celebrated on September 7th to commemorate the declaration of independence of Brazil from Portugal in 1822. The day is a public holiday in Brazil and is marked by parades, festivals, and other celebrations.
The history of Brazilian Independence Day dates back to the early 19th century when Portugal was ruled by a tyrannical king, Dom Pedro I. In 1808, Dom Pedro I fled Portugal to Brazil to escape the Napoleonic Wars.
He remained in Brazil for the next 14 years, during which time he became increasingly popular with the Brazilian people.
In 1822, Dom Pedro I declared Brazil's independence from Portugal. The declaration was met with widespread celebration, and Brazil became an independent nation.
Brazilian Independence Day is a day to celebrate Brazilian national identity and pride. It is also a day to remember the sacrifices that were made to achieve independence.
The celebrations of Brazilian Independence Day vary from region to region. In some parts of the country, there are large parades and festivals. In other parts, the day is more quietly celebrated with family and friends.
Congratulations to the Government and people of Brazil 🇧🇷 on their Independence Day!@Itamaraty_EN @indiainbrazil pic.twitter.com/u9NvyQl7Cg— Indian Diplomacy (@IndianDiplomacy) September 7, 2023
No matter how it is celebrated, Brazilian Independence Day is a day to come together and celebrate the Brazilian people and their culture.
Here are some interesting facts about Brazil on the occasion of Brazilian Independence Day:
- Brazil is home to 60% of the Amazon rainforest, the world's largest rainforest.
- Brazil has more than 400 airports, more than any other country in South America.
- The Brazilian national football team has won the FIFA World Cup a record five times.
- Brazil has the world's ninth-largest economy by nominal GDP and the world's seventh-largest economy by purchasing power parity.
- Brazil is the only country in South America that borders every other country on the continent.
- Brazil is the fifth-most populous country in the world, with a population of over 212 million people, and the fifth-largest country by area, with a land area of over 8.5 million square kilometres.
- Brazil's public health system, SUS, covers the cost of sex reassignment surgery for transgender people.
- Brazilian prisoners can reduce their sentence by four days for every book that they read, as part of a program to promote literacy and rehabilitation.
- Brazil is the world's largest Catholic country, with over 170 million Catholics.
- Brasília, Brazil's capital city, is designed to resemble an airplane, with the three wings of the city representing the three branches of government: the executive, legislative, and judicial.
- Rio de Janeiro was the capital of Portugal from 1808 to 1822, during the Napoleonic Wars.
- Rio de Janeiro was named by a Portuguese explorer who thought it meant "the mouth of a river," but it actually means "January River."
- Voting in Brazil is compulsory for all citizens between the ages of 18 and 70.