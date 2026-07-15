Kolkata Metro to Introduce Driverless Trains on Green and Purple Lines: What Passengers Should Know
Kolkata Metro is preparing to introduce driverless train operations on the Green and Purple Lines after receiving safety clearance. Here’s what the upgrade means and the routes covered.
Kolkata Metro is set to introduce driverless train operations on its Green Line and Purple line. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has given clearance for Green Line and the preparations have began. This will make Kolkata one of the few cities to adopt driverless metro. Keep reading in detail.
Which Kolkata Metro Lines Will Become Driverless?
The Green Line connects Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V. Metro authorities have confirmed that driverless trains will start soon when the required systems are fully implemented.
What Is Driverless Metro Technology?
Driverless metro trains relies on Communication-Based Train Control, which monitors and maintains safe distance between trains. Train operates using Grade of Automation 4 (GoA-4). With this system the train can accelerate, stop at stations, brake and open or close door without the driver.
How Will Passenger Safety Be Ensured?
Despite the absence of a driver, passenger safety remains a priority. The driverless system includes multiple safety mechanisms such as Platform Screen Doors (PSDs) that open only when a train is correctly aligned at the platform, automatic obstacle detection systems, emergency braking if an object is detected on the track, continuous monitoring from the Operations Control Centre and advanced signalling through the CBTC system.
Is Kolkata the First Indian City to Have Driverless Metro Trains?
Delhi Metro was the first metro network in India to introduce fully driverless train operations on its Magenta and Pink lines. Bengaluru Metro has also introduced driverless metro on Yellow Line. And now, Kolkata will also join the list.
Inspection for the underground train
On July 12th, Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) Inspector Sumeet Singhal inspected Kolkata Metro's 16.6 km Green Line corridor and tested the train by stopping at all 12 stations and frequently halting mid-tunnel to test emergency responses. The Kolkata Rail Metro Corporation is now waiting for the official CRS to launch passenger operations.
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.