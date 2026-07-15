Kolkata Metro to Introduce Driverless Trains on Green and Purple Lines: What Passengers Should Know

Kolkata Metro is set to introduce driverless train operations on its Green Line and Purple line. The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS) has given clearance for Green Line and the preparations have began. This will make Kolkata one of the few cities to adopt driverless metro. Keep reading in detail.

Which Kolkata Metro Lines Will Become Driverless?

The Green Line connects Howrah Maidan and Salt Lake Sector V. Metro authorities have confirmed that driverless trains will start soon when the required systems are fully implemented.

What Is Driverless Metro Technology?

Driverless metro trains relies on Communication-Based Train Control, which monitors and maintains safe distance between trains. Train operates using Grade of Automation 4 (GoA-4). With this system the train can accelerate, stop at stations, brake and open or close door without the driver.