Ladakh Declares 23 Heritage Sites as Protected Monuments: Check Complete List and Details

The Union Territory of Ladakh is famous for its scenic beauty, snow-capped mountains, dark sky reserve and high-altitude passes. But it is also famous for its civilisational history. The Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has declared 23 historical and archaeological locations as "Protected Monuments".

The decision is aimed at preserving Ladakh’s rich cultural and historical legacy. To promote the scientific conservation and documentation of these protected monuments and protecting them from climate change.

Full List of Ladakh 23 Heritage Sites

Ladakh designates 23 heritage sites as protected monuments under the Jammu and Kashmir ancient monuments preservation act.



Here is the complete list of all 23 protected sites along with their districts and historical and cultural significance