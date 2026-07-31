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Ladakh Declares 23 Heritage Sites as Protected Monuments: Check Complete List and Details

By Manisha Waldia
Last Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 12:26 IST

What are the 23 new Protected Monument heritage sites in Ladakh? The Ladakh Governor declared 23 heritage sites in Ladakh as “Protected Monuments” to preserve its rich cultural and historical legacy. 

Ladakh Declares 23 Heritage Sites as Protected Monuments: Check Complete List and Details
Ladakh Declares 23 Heritage Sites as Protected Monuments: Check Complete List and Details

The Union Territory of Ladakh is famous for its scenic beauty, snow-capped mountains, dark sky reserve and high-altitude passes. But it is also famous for its civilisational history. The Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has declared 23 historical and archaeological locations as "Protected Monuments".

The decision is aimed at preserving Ladakh’s rich cultural and historical legacy. To promote the scientific conservation and documentation of these protected monuments and protecting them from climate change. 

Full List of Ladakh 23 Heritage Sites

 Ladakh designates 23 heritage sites as protected monuments under the Jammu and Kashmir ancient monuments preservation act.

Here is the complete list of all 23 protected sites along with their districts and historical and cultural significance 

Heritage Site

District

Historical & Cultural Significance

Petroglyph Site 

Leh

ancient prehistoric rock engravings and petroglyphs, early human settlement patterns.

Maitreya Buddha rock carving 

Leh

monolithic rock carving of the future Buddha (Maitreya).

Tingmosgang fort

Leh

historical strategic fortress witnessed political events and royal treaties in Ladakh’s history.

Ancient caves 

Leh

complex of ancient rock-cut meditation and dwelling caves and early religious art and historical inscriptions.

Petroglyph site

Leh

renowned for prehistoric rock art panels depicting wild animals, hunting scenes and symbolic motifs.

Petroglyph site 

Leh

serves as an important archaeological marker housing ancient prehistoric engravings of  early nomadic and trading groups.

Petroglyph site 

Leh

located near a monastic village, featuring ancient rock art predating or co-existing with early monastic expansion.

Petroglyph site 

Leh

houses Murgi Tokpo; one of Ladakh's largest prehistoric rock art sites 

Stongday Gonpa

Leh 

ancient Buddhist monastery known for monastic traditions in Trans-Himalayas.

Meditation cave 

Leh 

historical cave utilized by ascetic monks and scholars for meditation and spiritual retreat.

Hunder cave

Leh 

ancient natural and rock-cut cavern linked to early human habitation and monastic refuge in Nubra valley region.

Dechen Tsomo Khar 

Leh 

a vintage hill fortress displaying traditional defensive architecture and royal oversight of trade routes.

Stampuk cave

Leh 

archaeological cave site preserving traces of ancient habitation, rock markers and historical human activity.

Chamba Rock carving

Leh

An intricate historical sculpture carved directly into cliff faces, showing Buddhist devotion.

Zong Chamba

Leh

a large rock-cut representation of Maitreya Buddha, illustrating spread of Buddhist sculpture art across high-altitude paths.

Rock-Carved Buddha statue 

Leh 

monolithic Buddha statue,  historical masonry and faith traditions in Nubra.

Rigsum Gonbo rock carvings 

Leh

depicts a triad of protective deities like Rigsum Gonbo or Manjushri, Avalokiteshvara and Vajrapani carved into mountain rock.

Chamba Karpo 

Leh

white-painted or light-toned rock carving of the Maitreya Buddha. 

Chamba rock carving 

Leh

localised stream-side rock art panel highlighting historical religious propagation along ancient foot tracks.

Folong Singey

Leh

natural geological formation resembling a lion's head that holds cultural and mythological significance. 

Sumoor fort

Leh 

historic fortification structure designed to protect local settlements

Rock Inscriptions 

Kargil

are ancient epigraphs and script carvings, linguistic and historical clues about Kargil's past cross cultural exchanges.

Petroglyph Site at Mangmore

Kargil

prehistoric communities and ancient abstract rock etchings.

Ladakh Declares 23 Heritage Sites (2)

What are Protected Monuments? 

Protected Monuments are cultural, historical and archaeological sites recognised by the government as structures or areas of national or regional importance.

The site will be protected from illegal encroachment, damage and alteration of site without strict government permission. 

Promote the scientific conservation of sites through  restoration, documentation and scientific research.

It also promotes tourism and encourages researchers, historians and travellers to appreciate Ladakh's history and culture.

Manisha Waldia
Manisha Waldia

Executive - Editorial

Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.

Contact: manisha.waldia@jagrannewmedia.com

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First Published: Jul 31, 2026, 12:26 IST

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