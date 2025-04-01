Largest Airports in the USA by Area (2025) – Top 10 Massive Airfields

As air travel continues to expand in 2025, the size and capacity of airports play a critical role in handling the surge in passenger and cargo demands. This list covers the largest U.S. airports by area, highlighting not only their expansive layouts but also their significance in America’s transportation network. Discover how these airfields, spread across thousands of acres, support the busiest and most efficient skies. Check Out| List of Countries with Most UNESCO Heritage Sites: Check Name and Locations Top 10 Largest Airports in the USA by Area (2025) Airport land area is more than just numbers on a map. A larger airport often has the flexibility to manage high passenger traffic, larger cargo loads, and robust airline operations. Here is the list of the largest airports in the US by area: Rank Airport Location Area (Square Kilometres) Annual Passengers 1 Denver International Airport (DEN) Denver, Colorado 137.26 58.8 million 2 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Dallas, Texas 69.63 70 million 3 Orlando International Airport (MCO) Orlando, Florida 53.83 40 million 4 Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) Dulles, Virginia 52.6 24 million 5 George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) Houston, Texas 40.5 45 million 6 Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) Salt Lake City, Utah 31.1 24 million 7 O’Hare International Airport (ORD) Chicago, Illinois 30.9 80 million 8 San Francisco International Airport (SFO) San Francisco, California 21.07 Not specified 9 John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) New York, New York 21 60 million 10 Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) Detroit, Michigan 19.6 34 million

Airports with ample space can develop additional terminals, lounges, parking areas, and even entertainment facilities, enhancing the overall travel experience. They also enable more streamlined operations for airlines and ground staff, reducing delays and supporting smoother connections. Largest Airports in the USA by Area Here's the list of the top 10 biggest airports in the USA by Area. The list includes: #1. Denver International Airport (DEN) Source: Uncover Colorado Area: 33,917 acres

Location: Denver, Colorado Denver International Airport stands as the largest airport in the United States by land area, covering an impressive 137.26 square kilometres. The airport is distinguished by its iconic white-tented architecture that pays homage to the Rocky Mountains. Known for its distinctive design, it has a vast expanse that allows it to accommodate high passenger traffic, handle extensive cargo operations, and host multiple terminals and support facilities. The airport's layout enables efficient passenger movement, reduces delays, and enhances cargo handling capabilities.

Its size also provides ample room for expanding infrastructure, including lounges, terminals, and parking facilities, ensuring it can meet evolving demands. The facility represents more than just an engineering marvel – it's a vital hub for global connectivity and economic growth. #2. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) Source: Skytrax Area: 17,050 acres

Location: Dallas, Texas Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport spans 69.01 square kilometres and serves as a primary hub for American Airlines. Operating with five terminals and multiple runways, its strategic location between Dallas and Fort Worth facilitates seamless domestic and international connectivity. The airport boasts extensive parking facilities, efficient ground services, and advanced cargo handling infrastructure. Its substantial size enables it to handle high passenger traffic volumes and extensive cargo operations while maintaining multiple terminals and support facilities.

In 2025, with air traffic booming, the airport's vast area enables it to handle immense passenger volumes and cargo operations. From connecting continents to supporting regional economies, DFW demonstrates the value of space and efficient design. #3. Orlando International Airport (MCO) Source: Nicolás Larenas Area: 13301.683 acres

Location: Orlando, Florida Orlando International Airport, covering 53.88 square kilometres, serves as a gateway to Florida's iconic attractions, including Walt Disney World and Universal Studios. Its expansive layout effectively supports millions of tourists annually, featuring state-of-the-art terminals, ample parking, and convenient proximity to major highways. The facility maintains a robust cargo operation that complements its passenger services. The airport's land area isn't just a statistic; it represents operational capabilities that allow it to accommodate high passenger traffic, handle extensive cargo, and host multiple terminals and support facilities.

The thoughtfully designed layout enables efficient passenger movement, reduces delays, and enhances overall cargo handling capabilities. Furthermore, its ability to expand infrastructure, such as lounges, terminals, and parking facilities, ensures it can meet evolving demands. #4. Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD) Source: Upgraded Points Area: 12997.74 acres

Location: Dulles, Virginia Washington Dulles International Airport, encompassing 52.60 square kilometres near the nation's capital, is characterised by its futuristic terminal design by Eero Saarinen. Its expansive area enables efficient international operations and frequent transatlantic flights. The airport serves as a hub for United Airlines and plays a crucial role in connecting Washington, D.C., to global destinations. The airport's substantial land area isn't merely a statistic; it represents significant operational capabilities that allow it to accommodate high passenger traffic, handle extensive cargo, and host multiple terminals and support facilities.

The thoughtfully designed layout enables efficient passenger movement, reduces delays, and enhances overall cargo handling capabilities. Its infrastructure can be expanded to include additional lounges, terminals, and parking facilities. #5. George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) Source: Skytrax Area: 10,000 acres

Location: Houston, Texas George Bush Intercontinental Airport, named after the 41st U.S. president, spans 40.47 square kilometres in Houston, Texas. The airport connects Houston to major global cities, with particular strength in Latin American routes. Its comprehensive layout encompasses five terminals, extensive cargo facilities, and advanced runway systems. The facility serves as a primary hub for United Airlines, efficiently managing both passenger and freight operations. The airport's considerable land area represents more than just geography; it reflects operational capabilities that enable it to accommodate high passenger traffic, handle extensive cargo, and host multiple terminals and support facilities.

Its design facilitates efficient passenger movement, minimises delays, and enhances cargo handling capabilities. The infrastructure allows for the expansion of lounges, terminals, and parking facilities to meet growing demands. #6. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC) Area: 7,700 acres

Location: Salt Lake City, Utah Salt Lake City International Airport, situated in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the sixth-largest airport in the United States by area, spanning 31.16 square kilometres. With a passenger traffic of 27 million in 2023, it is a major hub for Delta Air Lines and offers nonstop flights to over 100 destinations worldwide. The airport is known for its modern facilities and offers a range of amenities, including restaurants, shops, and entertainment options. Salt Lake City International Airport is also a popular destination for skiers and outdoor enthusiasts, with several nearby resorts and national parks.

#7. O’Hare International Airport (ORD) Source: Archinect Area: 7,627 acres

Location: Chicago, Illinois O'Hare International Airport, located in Chicago, Illinois, is the seventh-largest airport in the United States by area, covering 30.86 square kilometres. With a passenger traffic of 83 million in 2023, it is one of the busiest airports in the world. The airport is a major hub for United Airlines and American Airlines and offers non-stop flights to over 200 destinations worldwide. O'Hare International Airport is known for its efficient operations and has been recognised for its customer service. The airport features a range of amenities, including restaurants, shops, and entertainment options, making it a convenient and enjoyable travel experience. #8. San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

Source: Flickr Area: 5,207 acres

Location: San Francisco, California San Francisco International Airport, situated in San Francisco, California, is the eighth-largest airport in the United States by area, spanning 21.07 square kilometres. With a passenger traffic of 50 million in 2023, it is a major hub for United Airlines and offers nonstop flights to over 100 destinations worldwide. The airport is known for its modern facilities and offers a range of amenities, including restaurants, shops, and entertainment options. San Francisco International Airport is also a popular destination for tourists, with many nearby attractions, including the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island. #9. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) Source: Simple Flying Area: 5200 acres

Location: New York City, New York

John F. Kennedy International Airport, located in New York City, New York, is the ninth-largest airport in the United States by area, covering 21.04 square kilometres. With a passenger traffic of 62 million in 2023, it is one of the busiest airports in the world. The airport is a major hub for American Airlines and Delta Air Lines and offers non-stop flights to over 100 destinations worldwide. John F. Kennedy International Airport is known for its modern facilities and offers a range of amenities, including restaurants, shops, and entertainment options. The airport is also a popular destination for tourists, with many nearby attractions, including the Statue of Liberty and Central Park.. #10. Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW) Source: Skytrax Area: 4,850 acres

Location: Detroit, Michigan