Largest Airports in the USA by Area in 2025: Full List & Key Facts

Explore the largest U.S. airports by land area in 2025, offering details on each airport's size, passenger capacity, and regional significance. From Texas to Colorado, discover the vast landscapes that support America's busiest skies.

Kriti Barua
ByKriti Barua
Jul 9, 2025, 20:21 IST
Largest Airports in the USA by Area (2025) – Top 10 Massive Airfields
Largest Airports in the USA by Area (2025) – Top 10 Massive Airfields

As air travel continues to expand in 2025, the size and capacity of airports play a critical role in handling the surge in passenger and cargo demands.

This list covers the largest U.S. airports by area, highlighting not only their expansive layouts but also their significance in America’s transportation network. Discover how these airfields, spread across thousands of acres, support the busiest and most efficient skies.

Top 10 Largest Airports in the USA by Area (2025)

Airport land area is more than just numbers on a map. A larger airport often has the flexibility to manage high passenger traffic, larger cargo loads, and robust airline operations. Here is the list of the largest airports in the US by area:

Rank

Airport

Location

Area (Square Kilometres)

Annual Passengers

1

Denver International Airport (DEN)

Denver, Colorado

137.26

58.8 million

2

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Dallas, Texas

69.63

70 million

3

Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Orlando, Florida

53.83

40 million

4

Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Dulles, Virginia

52.6

24 million

5

George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Houston, Texas

40.5

45 million

6

Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Salt Lake City, Utah

31.1

24 million

7

O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Chicago, Illinois

30.9

80 million

8

San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Francisco, California

21.07

Not specified

9

John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

New York, New York

21

60 million

10

Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)

Detroit, Michigan

19.6

34 million

Airports with ample space can develop additional terminals, lounges, parking areas, and even entertainment facilities, enhancing the overall travel experience. They also enable more streamlined operations for airlines and ground staff, reducing delays and supporting smoother connections.

Largest Airports in the USA by Area

Here's the list of the top 10 biggest airports in the USA by Area. The list includes:

#1. Denver International Airport (DEN)

Denver International Airport (DEN) - Denver, CO - Uncover Colorado

Source: Uncover Colorado

  • Area: 33,917 acres
  • Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver International Airport stands as the largest airport in the United States by land area, covering an impressive 137.26 square kilometres. The airport is distinguished by its iconic white-tented architecture that pays homage to the Rocky Mountains.

Known for its distinctive design, it has a vast expanse that allows it to accommodate high passenger traffic, handle extensive cargo operations, and host multiple terminals and support facilities. The airport's layout enables efficient passenger movement, reduces delays, and enhances cargo handling capabilities.

Its size also provides ample room for expanding infrastructure, including lounges, terminals, and parking facilities, ensuring it can meet evolving demands. The facility represents more than just an engineering marvel – it's a vital hub for global connectivity and economic growth.

#2. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW)

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport is a 3-Star Airport | Skytrax

Source: Skytrax

  • Area: 17,050 acres
  • Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport spans 69.01 square kilometres and serves as a primary hub for American Airlines. Operating with five terminals and multiple runways, its strategic location between Dallas and Fort Worth facilitates seamless domestic and international connectivity.

The airport boasts extensive parking facilities, efficient ground services, and advanced cargo handling infrastructure. Its substantial size enables it to handle high passenger traffic volumes and extensive cargo operations while maintaining multiple terminals and support facilities.

In 2025, with air traffic booming, the airport's vast area enables it to handle immense passenger volumes and cargo operations. From connecting continents to supporting regional economies, DFW demonstrates the value of space and efficient design.

#3. Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Orlando International Airport - MCO | Blog NLARENAS.COM

Source: Nicolás Larenas

  • Area: 13301.683 acres
  • Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando International Airport, covering 53.88 square kilometres, serves as a gateway to Florida's iconic attractions, including Walt Disney World and Universal Studios.

Its expansive layout effectively supports millions of tourists annually, featuring state-of-the-art terminals, ample parking, and convenient proximity to major highways. The facility maintains a robust cargo operation that complements its passenger services.

The airport's land area isn't just a statistic; it represents operational capabilities that allow it to accommodate high passenger traffic, handle extensive cargo, and host multiple terminals and support facilities.

The thoughtfully designed layout enables efficient passenger movement, reduces delays, and enhances overall cargo handling capabilities. Furthermore, its ability to expand infrastructure, such as lounges, terminals, and parking facilities, ensures it can meet evolving demands.

#4. Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD)

Washington Dulles International Airport IAD - Terminal Guide [2024]

Source: Upgraded Points

  • Area: 12997.74 acres
  • Location: Dulles, Virginia

Washington Dulles International Airport, encompassing 52.60 square kilometres near the nation's capital, is characterised by its futuristic terminal design by Eero Saarinen. Its expansive area enables efficient international operations and frequent transatlantic flights.

The airport serves as a hub for United Airlines and plays a crucial role in connecting Washington, D.C., to global destinations. The airport's substantial land area isn't merely a statistic; it represents significant operational capabilities that allow it to accommodate high passenger traffic, handle extensive cargo, and host multiple terminals and support facilities.

The thoughtfully designed layout enables efficient passenger movement, reduces delays, and enhances overall cargo handling capabilities. Its infrastructure can be expanded to include additional lounges, terminals, and parking facilities.

#5. George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH)

Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport is a 4-Star Airport | Skytrax

Source: Skytrax

  • Area: 10,000 acres
  • Location: Houston, Texas

George Bush Intercontinental Airport, named after the 41st U.S. president, spans 40.47 square kilometres in Houston, Texas. The airport connects Houston to major global cities, with particular strength in Latin American routes. Its comprehensive layout encompasses five terminals, extensive cargo facilities, and advanced runway systems.

The facility serves as a primary hub for United Airlines, efficiently managing both passenger and freight operations. The airport's considerable land area represents more than just geography; it reflects operational capabilities that enable it to accommodate high passenger traffic, handle extensive cargo, and host multiple terminals and support facilities.

Its design facilitates efficient passenger movement, minimises delays, and enhances cargo handling capabilities. The infrastructure allows for the expansion of lounges, terminals, and parking facilities to meet growing demands.

#6. Salt Lake City International Airport (SLC)

Salt Lake City International Airport - Wikipedia

  • Area: 7,700 acres
  • Location: Salt Lake City, Utah

Salt Lake City International Airport, situated in Salt Lake City, Utah, is the sixth-largest airport in the United States by area, spanning 31.16 square kilometres. With a passenger traffic of 27 million in 2023, it is a major hub for Delta Air Lines and offers nonstop flights to over 100 destinations worldwide.

The airport is known for its modern facilities and offers a range of amenities, including restaurants, shops, and entertainment options. Salt Lake City International Airport is also a popular destination for skiers and outdoor enthusiasts, with several nearby resorts and national parks.

#7. O’Hare International Airport (ORD)

Terminal 5 expansion at O'Hare International Airport opens to the public | News | Archinect

Source: Archinect

  • Area: 7,627 acres
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois

O'Hare International Airport, located in Chicago, Illinois, is the seventh-largest airport in the United States by area, covering 30.86 square kilometres. With a passenger traffic of 83 million in 2023, it is one of the busiest airports in the world. The airport is a major hub for United Airlines and American Airlines and offers non-stop flights to over 200 destinations worldwide.

O'Hare International Airport is known for its efficient operations and has been recognised for its customer service. The airport features a range of amenities, including restaurants, shops, and entertainment options, making it a convenient and enjoyable travel experience.

#8. San Francisco International Airport (SFO)

San Francisco International Airport - Wikipedia

Source: Flickr

  • Area: 5,207 acres
  • Location: San Francisco, California

San Francisco International Airport, situated in San Francisco, California, is the eighth-largest airport in the United States by area, spanning 21.07 square kilometres. With a passenger traffic of 50 million in 2023, it is a major hub for United Airlines and offers nonstop flights to over 100 destinations worldwide.

The airport is known for its modern facilities and offers a range of amenities, including restaurants, shops, and entertainment options. San Francisco International Airport is also a popular destination for tourists, with many nearby attractions, including the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island.

#9. John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK)

Gateway to The Big Apple: 10 Fun Facts About New York JFK Airport

Source: Simple Flying

  • Area: 5200 acres
  • Location: New York City, New York

John F. Kennedy International Airport, located in New York City, New York, is the ninth-largest airport in the United States by area, covering 21.04 square kilometres. With a passenger traffic of 62 million in 2023, it is one of the busiest airports in the world. The airport is a major hub for American Airlines and Delta Air Lines and offers non-stop flights to over 100 destinations worldwide.

John F. Kennedy International Airport is known for its modern facilities and offers a range of amenities, including restaurants, shops, and entertainment options. The airport is also a popular destination for tourists, with many nearby attractions, including the Statue of Liberty and Central Park..

#10. Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW)

Detroit Metro Airport is a 3-Star Airport | Skytrax

Source: Skytrax

  • Area: 4,850 acres
  • Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit Metropolitan Airport, situated in Detroit, Michigan, is the tenth-largest airport in the United States by area, spanning 19.63 square kilometres. With a passenger traffic of 36 million in 2023, it is a major hub for Delta Air Lines and offers non-stop flights to over 100 destinations worldwide.

The airport is known for its modern facilities and offers a range of amenities, including restaurants, shops, and entertainment options. Detroit Metropolitan Airport is also a popular destination for tourists, with many nearby attractions, including the Henry Ford Museum and the Detroit Institute of Arts.

Conclusion

The largest airports in the United States by area contribute immensely to the nation’s air traffic management, connecting millions of passengers and vast amounts of cargo across continents. Whether you're flying domestically or internationally, these sprawling airfields ensure a smooth, efficient, and comfortable travel experience, reinforcing their significance as vital infrastructure in America’s air transport network.

