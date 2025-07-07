Which Country is the Largest Consumer of Chocolate in the World?

Largest Consumer of Chocolate: Luxembourg is the largest consumer of chocolate in the world on a per capita basis. People in Luxembourg eat an average of 27.1 grams of chocolate per person every day, the highest chocolate consumption rate globally. That’s nearly double the global average! Which Country Consumes the Most Chocolate in the World? Luxembourg tops the global chart when it comes to chocolate consumption per person. Despite its small population, the country’s love for high-quality chocolate makes it the world leader in daily intake. Chocolate is a part of daily life in Luxembourg, from snacks to gifts to gourmet treats. How Much Chocolate Does Luxembourg Consume? Luxembourg residents consume around 10 kilograms of chocolate per person per year, averaging 27.1 grams daily. This includes a mix of milk chocolate, dark chocolate, and pralines, often imported from nearby Belgium, France, and Switzerland.

Top 5 Chocolate-Consuming Countries in the World Rank Country Average Daily Consumption (per person) 1 Luxembourg 27.1 grams 2 Iceland 19.7 grams 3 Montenegro 19.6 grams 4 Latvia 18.8 grams 5 Ireland 16.7 grams Source: World Population Review 1. Luxembourg Luxembourg leads the world in chocolate consumption per person. Residents often enjoy premium chocolates and are influenced by neighboring chocolate-producing countries like Belgium and Switzerland. With a strong economy and love for sweets, chocolate is a daily indulgence. 2. Iceland Icelanders eat nearly 20 grams of chocolate per person daily. Chocolate is especially popular during long winters, often combined with local candies and pastries. 3. Montenegro Montenegro has a strong chocolate-eating culture, especially among youth. Many imported chocolates from Italy and Switzerland are widely consumed in homes and cafes.

4. Latvia Latvians have a sweet tooth, consuming large quantities of both local and imported chocolate. Chocolate-covered fruits and dark chocolate bars are especially common. 5. Ireland Ireland rounds out the top five. With brands like Cadbury deeply rooted in Irish culture, chocolate is a favorite snack and gift during holidays and everyday life. Interesting Facts About Chocolate 1.Chocolate Comes from a Tree Chocolate is made from cocoa beans that grow on the cacao tree. This tree grows in hot, tropical places like Africa and South America. The beans grow inside large pods, and farmers take them out to make chocolate. 2.It Takes 400 Beans to Make One Bar To make one big chocolate bar, we need about 400 cocoa beans. Since each cacao pod holds only 20- 40 beans, many pods are needed to make just one bar!