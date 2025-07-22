Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Clove in the World?

Top Clove Exporter: Indonesia is the world’s largest exporter of cloves, accounting for a major share of international trade. With its tropical climate, volcanic soil, and centuries-old spice traditions, Indonesia not only grows but also processes and exports cloves in bulk, mainly to India, the UAE, the U.S., and Europe. Cloves are essential in spice blends, herbal remedies popular in Southeast Asia. Which Country is the Largest Exporter of Cloves in the World? Indonesia holds the top spot in global clove exports, consistently shipping over 70,000 tonnes annually. Its cloves are known for their high oil content, strong aroma, and rich flavour. The export market is a vital part of Indonesia’s spice economy, especially for provinces like Maluku and Sulawesi.

How Much Clove Does Indonesia Export?

Indonesia exports between 70,000 and 75,000 tonnes of cloves every year. While a large portion is used domestically in clove cigarettes and cuisine, a significant share is processed for export in whole, ground, or oil form. Indonesian cloves are among the most sought after in the world due to their quality and consistency. Top 5 Clove Exporting Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Clove Exports (in Tonnes) 1 Indonesia 70,000–75,000 2 Madagascar 20,000–25,000 3 Comoros ~7,000 4 Sri Lanka ~3,500 5 Tanzania ~2,500 Note: Data is based on ITC Trade Map and FAO 2023–2024 reports. 1. Indonesia Indonesia is both a major producer and the top global exporter of cloves. The spice is integral to Indonesia’s history, especially in the Maluku Islands—once known as the “Spice Islands.” Its cloves are used worldwide in spice blends like garam masala and mulled wine, as well as in clove oil, which is a key ingredient in dental and therapeutic products.

2. Madagascar Madagascar exports between 20,000 and 25,000 tonnes of cloves annually. The country’s cloves are prized for their high essential oil content and are exported primarily to India and European markets. Clove cultivation supports thousands of farmers, particularly in the eastern regions of the island. 3. Comoros Comoros, a small island nation off the east coast of Africa, produces about 7,000 tonnes of cloves for export. Clove farming is a major economic activity, and the country is known for its high-quality, organic cloves. 4. Sri Lanka Sri Lanka exports roughly 3,500 tonnes of cloves annually. While smaller in volume, Sri Lankan cloves are highly aromatic and used in both domestic cooking and exports. The spice industry is regulated to maintain high quality standards for global markets.

5. Tanzania Tanzania exports around 2,500 tonnes of cloves each year, mostly grown on the islands of Zanzibar and Pemba. Clove farming is an important income source for local communities, and the country has a long history tied to the spice trade. Other Countries with Notable Clove Exports Countries like India, Brazil, and Kenya also export cloves, but mostly in smaller quantities. These nations often use a majority of their production for domestic markets, while surplus cloves are traded internationally in niche or regional markets. Interesting Facts About Cloves 1.Spice of Ancient Trade Cloves were once more valuable than gold. Arab and European traders crossed oceans for access to the Spice Islands, now part of Indonesia. 2.Dental Medicine Staple Clove oil has strong antiseptic and numbing properties. It’s commonly used in dentistry to relieve toothaches and gum pain.