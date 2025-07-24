Largest Producer of Cloves: Tamil Nadu is the largest producer of cloves in India, accounting for over 80% of the total national output. The majority of the production comes from the Kanyakumari district, located in the southernmost tip of the state. The spice is primarily grown in the Western Ghats, where it thrives in humid conditions with ample rainfall. Which State is the Largest Producer of Cloves in India? Tamil Nadu holds the top position in clove production in India. The state produced approximately 0.99 thousand tonnes of cloves in 2021-22, according to the National Horticulture Board. Clove cultivation is centred around small farms and often intercropped with other spices or plantation crops. The spice plays a vital role in local economies and is used extensively in cooking, Ayurveda, and even perfumery.

How Much Clove Does Tamil Nadu Produce? Tamil Nadu produces more than 80% of India’s cloves. The Kanyakumari district alone contributes around 65% of the nation’s output. Other major clove-growing areas in the state include places like Maramalai, Karumparai, and Vellimalai. Clove harvesting usually takes place between December and February, and the dried flower buds are then processed for domestic use and export. What is special about Tamil Nadu’s clove? Cloves from Kanyakumari are known for having a remarkably high volatile oil content (21% as opposed to the typical 18%). This results in a highly fragrant experience with a potent flavour profile because of the high eugenol acetate content. Interesting Facts About Cloves 1.Kanyakumari Clove GI Tag Kanyakumari Cloves received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag in 2021 for their superior oil content and aroma.