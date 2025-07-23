Largest Producer of Jaggery: India is the world’s largest producer of jaggery, also known as gur in Hindi. The country produces more than 70% of the world’s jaggery, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Karnataka. Jaggery is made by boiling raw sugarcane juice until it solidifies into blocks, powders, or balls. It is widely used as a natural sweetener in Indian households and traditional medicine. Which Country is the Largest Producer of Jaggery in the World? India holds the top position in jaggery production, generating approximately 7 to 8 million tonnes annually. The production is largely unorganised and cottage-industry-based, with hundreds of small-scale producers operating in rural regions. The process is labour-intensive but environmentally friendly, relying on firewood and traditional techniques.

How Much Jaggery Does India Produce? India produces about 7.5 million tonnes of jaggery each year. This accounts for more than 70% of global output. The country not only consumes the bulk of its own production but also exports jaggery to countries like Sri Lanka, Nepal, the UAE, and Bangladesh. Its jaggery is available in solid, powdered, and liquid forms. Top 5 Jaggery-Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (in Tonnes) 1 India 7,000,000–8,000,000 2 Pakistan ~800,000 3 Bangladesh ~400,000 4 Nepal ~200,000 5 Colombia ~180,000 Note: Data is based on FAO, Ministry of Agriculture (India), and Trade Map 2023–2024. 1. India India leads jaggery production with large-scale farming of sugarcane and time-tested processing methods. The state of Uttar Pradesh alone contributes over 40% of India’s jaggery. It is widely used in Indian cuisine, religious rituals, and Ayurvedic medicine for its detoxifying and digestive properties.

2. Pakistan Pakistan is the second-largest jaggery producer, especially in the Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa regions. Jaggery, locally called gur, is used in desserts, tea, and winter health tonics. The country exports a limited quantity, mostly to Gulf nations and neighbouring countries. 3. Bangladesh Bangladesh produces around 400,000 tonnes of jaggery annually, primarily from sugarcane and date palm sap. The traditional jaggery known as patali gur is a staple in Bengali sweets and festivals. Production peaks during winter and is centred around the Rajshahi and Khulna divisions. 4. Nepal In Nepal, jaggery is made mostly from sugarcane juice in the Terai region. It is used in various traditional foods and rituals. Local consumption is high, especially in the colder months, as jaggery is considered a warming food.

5. Colombia Colombia is the leading jaggery producer in South America, where it is known as panela. It is made from sugarcane juice and is a popular sweetener in drinks like aguapanela. Colombia also exports panela to countries with Latin American diaspora populations. Other Countries with Notable Jaggery Production Other notable jaggery-producing countries include Myanmar, Thailand, Indonesia, and Brazil. Most of these nations use jaggery in traditional dishes or export it in small quantities for niche markets. Interesting Facts About Jaggery 1.Known as Natural Sugar Jaggery is often called unrefined or natural sugar because it is made without chemicals or industrial refining. 2.Ayurvedic Superfood In Ayurveda, jaggery is used to balance vata and pitta doshas, improve digestion, and cleanse the blood.