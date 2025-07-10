Largest Producer of Jackfruit: Kerala is the largest producer of jackfruit in India. The state produces over 1.52 million tonnes of jackfruit annually, which is nearly 45% of India’s total output. Jackfruit is grown across Kerala’s tropical regions and is deeply rooted in local cuisine and culture.

Which State is the Largest Producer of Jackfruit in India?

Kerala is India’s top jackfruit-producing state. Its warm, humid climate and fertile soil make it ideal for jackfruit cultivation. The fruit grows abundantly in home gardens, plantations, and forest edges across districts like Wayanad, Thrissur, Kollam, and Ernakulam.

How Much Jackfruit Does Kerala Produce?

Kerala produces around 1.52 million tonnes of jackfruit annually, making it the largest producer in India. This accounts for nearly 45% of the country’s total jackfruit output. In comparison, other major states like Odisha produce around 317,000 tonnes, Assam 286,000 tonnes, Tamil Nadu 262,000 tonnes, and Maharashtra about 184,000 tonnes. Kerala’s dominance is due to its favourable tropical climate, traditional cultivation practices, and rising interest in jackfruit-based products and exports.