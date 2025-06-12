Largest Producer of Dates: Egypt grows more dates than any other country in the world. Egypt’s dry climate and fertile land along the Nile make it ideal for date cultivation. Popular varieties like Siwi and Zaghloul are known for their unique taste and nutritional value. Read below to discover more about this ancient fruit that remains a global favorite and a cultural treasure across many regions. Read More: Which Country is the Largest Producer of Guava in the World? Which Country is the Largest Producer of Dates in the World? Egypt is the highest producer of dates in the world. The country produces over 1.73 million metric tons of dates annually. Most date farming is centered in the Nile Delta and Upper Egypt regions, where climate conditions are ideal for palm cultivation. The dates are consumed widely across the Middle East and exported to countries in Asia, Africa, and Europe. Egyptian dates are rich in fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants and are often eaten during religious festivals like Ramadan.

How Many Dates Does Egypt Produce? Egypt grows over 1.73 million metric tons of dates each year, making it the global leader in date production. The country accounts for about 18% of the world’s total date output. Major growing areas include the New Valley, Aswan, and Giza. Though a large portion of the crop is consumed locally, Egypt is steadily increasing its export volume as global demand for high-quality dates rises. Top 5 Date-Producing Countries in the World Rank Country Annual Production (Metric Tonnes) 1 Egypt 1,733,433 2 Saudi Arabia 1,610,731 3 Algeria 1,247,404 4 Iran 1,030,460 5 Pakistan 732,936 Note: These numbers are based on the latest available data from 2023–2024, primarily sourced from World Population Review and FAO reports.

Egypt Egypt produces over 1.73 million metric tons of dates each year, topping the global chart. Its most famous date varieties include Siwi, Zaghloul, and Aglany. The country’s warm, dry climate and Nile-fed soil make date palms thrive. While most production is for domestic consumption, exports are growing. Egyptian dates are especially popular during Ramadan. Saudi Arabia Saudi Arabia is the second-largest producer of dates, harvesting over 1.61 million metric tons yearly. Dates are an essential part of Saudi Arabian culture and cuisine. The Ajwa, Sukkary, and Medjool varieties are especially prized. The country also exports significant quantities of dates to Europe and Asia, particularly during Islamic holidays. Algeria Algeria ranks third, producing about 1.24 million metric tons of dates annually. Known for its Deglet Noor dates, often called the “queen of dates,” Algeria exports to many countries. Most date farms are located in the arid Saharan regions. Algerian dates are a major source of income and play a central role in local traditions and diets.

Iran Iran produces over 1.03 million metric tons of dates each year, making it the fourth-largest date producer globally. It is known for premium varieties like Mazafati, Piarom, and Kabkab. Dates are an important agricultural product and are widely consumed within Iran and exported, especially to neighboring countries. Pakistan Pakistan is the fifth-largest date-producing country, with over 732,000 metric tons grown annually. The provinces of Sindh and Balochistan are major growing regions. Popular Pakistani varieties include Aseel, Begum Jangi, and Rabbi. Dates are a key part of the economy in rural areas and are gaining popularity in global markets. Which Other Countries Have Major Date Production? Other top date-producing nations include Iraq, Sudan, Tunisia, and the United Arab Emirates. These countries also have ideal conditions for date palms and are key players in the global market. Many focus on cultivating export-quality dates to meet rising international demand.