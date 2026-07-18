Asia is the largest producer of wheat in Asia. It is one of the most important and a stable crop for a billions of people. With favourable climate conditions, extensive farmland and the best farming techniques. Keep reading in detail.

Which Country Is the Largest Wheat Producer in Asia?

China is the largest wheat producer in Asia. The country produces over 135 million tonnes of wheat annually. Wheat is one of the most important foos crop and is widely used for making noodles, dumplings, steamed buns and other foods.

Which Country Is the Second-Largest Wheat Producer in Asia?

India is the second-largest wheat producer in Asia and also ranks among the top wheat-producing countries globally. Major wheat-producing states in India include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Bihar.