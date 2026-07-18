Which Country Is the Largest Wheat Producer in Asia?
China is the largest wheat producer in Asia, followed by India. Learn about the top wheat-producing countries in Asia, why they lead production and interesting facts about wheat cultivation.
Asia is the largest producer of wheat in Asia. It is one of the most important and a stable crop for a billions of people. With favourable climate conditions, extensive farmland and the best farming techniques. Keep reading in detail.
Which Country Is the Largest Wheat Producer in Asia?
China is the largest wheat producer in Asia. The country produces over 135 million tonnes of wheat annually. Wheat is one of the most important foos crop and is widely used for making noodles, dumplings, steamed buns and other foods.
Which Country Is the Second-Largest Wheat Producer in Asia?
India is the second-largest wheat producer in Asia and also ranks among the top wheat-producing countries globally. Major wheat-producing states in India include Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Bihar.
Top Wheat-Producing Countries in Asia
|Rank
|Country
|Approximate Annual Production
|1
|China
|135+ million tonnes
|2
|India
|110–115 million tonnes
|3
|Pakistan
|28–30 million tonnes
|4
|Turkey
|18–20 million tonnes
|5
|Kazakhstan
|16–18 million tonnes
Which Is the Largest Wheat-Producing State in India?
Uttar Pradesh is the largest wheat-producing state in India. The state is the largest producer because of its fertile Indo-Gangetic plains, extensive irrigation facilities and favourable climate.
Largest Wheat Producer in Asia
|Feature
|Details
|Largest Wheat Producer in Asia
|China
|Second-Largest Producer
|India
|Largest Wheat-Producing State in India
|Uttar Pradesh
|Largest Wheat Producer in the World
|China
|Largest Wheat Exporter
|Russia
|Main Wheat-Growing Region in China
|North China Plain
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.