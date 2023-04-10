List of Dalai Lamas

Dalai Lamas are considered as the spirtual head of Tibet culture.There have been 14 recognised incarnations of the Dalai Lama to date. Check the complete list of them here.
A video surfing on the internet about the current Dalai Lama has triggered a row with netizens calling the spiritual leader’s behaviour “disgusting” and "creepy". After which Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of Tibetans, has now offered an apology to the kid in the video and his family. In an official statement, the Buddhist leader said he was sorry for the pain his words might have caused the minor and his kin. It further states, "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused. 

His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident." 

List of all Dalai Lamas

The top spiritual figure of the Gelug or "Yellow Hat" school of Tibetan Buddhism is known by the title "Dalai Lama," which is granted by the Tibetan people. They are also also regarded as the last in a line of tulkus who are thought to be manifestations of Avalokitevara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion. There have been a total of 14 Dalai Lamas to date, read about them below:

Title

Name

(Lifespan)

Original Name

Dalai Lama from

Dalai Lama until

1st Dalai Lama

Gedun Drupa

(1391–1474)

Pema Dorjee

N/A

1474

2nd Dalai Lama

Gedun Gyatso

(1475–1542)

Sangye Phel

1492

1542

3rd Dalai Lama

Sonam Gyatso

(1543–1588)

Ranu Sicho

1578

1588

4th Dalai Lama

Yonten Gyatso

(1589–1617)

N/A

1601

1617

5th Dalai Lama

Ngawang Lobsang Gyatso

(1617–1682)

Künga Nyingpo

1642

1682

6th Dalai Lama

Tsangyang Gyatso

(1683–1706)

Sanje Tenzin

1697

1706

7th Dalai Lama

Kelzang Gyatso

(1708–1757)

N/A

1720

1757

8th Dalai Lama

Jamphel Gyatso

(1758–1804)

N/A

1762

1804

9th Dalai Lama

Lungtok Gyatso

(1805–1815)

N/A

1810

6 March 1815

10th Dalai Lama

Tsultrim Gyatso

(1816–1837)

N/A

1826

30 September 1837

11th Dalai Lama

Khedrup Gyatso

(1838–1856)

N/A

1842

31 January 1856

12th Dalai Lama

Trinley Gyatso

(1857–1875)

N/A

1860

25 April 1875

13th Dalai Lama

Thubten Gyatso

(1876–1933)

N/A

31 July 1879

17 December 1933

14th Dalai Lama

Tenzin Gyatso

(born 1935)

Lhamo Thondup

22 February 1940

(de jure)


17 November 1950

(de facto)

Incumbent

Ngawang Yeshe Gyatso was the only non-recognised Dalai Lama in history. At the age of 25, Lha-bzang Khan acknowledged him as the "real" 6th Dalai Lama on June 28, 1707. The majority of the public, however, never regarded him as such.

