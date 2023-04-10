List of Dalai Lamas

A video surfing on the internet about the current Dalai Lama has triggered a row with netizens calling the spiritual leader’s behaviour “disgusting” and "creepy". After which Dalai Lama, the spiritual head of Tibetans, has now offered an apology to the kid in the video and his family. In an official statement, the Buddhist leader said he was sorry for the pain his words might have caused the minor and his kin. It further states, "A video clip has been circulating that shows a recent meeting when a young boy asked His Holiness the Dalai Lama if he could give him a hug. His Holiness wishes to apologise to the boy and his family, as well as his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused.

His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident."

List of all Dalai Lamas

The top spiritual figure of the Gelug or "Yellow Hat" school of Tibetan Buddhism is known by the title "Dalai Lama," which is granted by the Tibetan people. They are also also regarded as the last in a line of tulkus who are thought to be manifestations of Avalokitevara, the Bodhisattva of Compassion. There have been a total of 14 Dalai Lamas to date, read about them below:

Title Name (Lifespan) Original Name Dalai Lama from Dalai Lama until 1st Dalai Lama Gedun Drupa (1391–1474) Pema Dorjee N/A 1474 2nd Dalai Lama Gedun Gyatso (1475–1542) Sangye Phel 1492 1542 3rd Dalai Lama Sonam Gyatso (1543–1588) Ranu Sicho 1578 1588 4th Dalai Lama Yonten Gyatso (1589–1617) N/A 1601 1617 5th Dalai Lama Ngawang Lobsang Gyatso (1617–1682) Künga Nyingpo 1642 1682 6th Dalai Lama Tsangyang Gyatso (1683–1706) Sanje Tenzin 1697 1706 7th Dalai Lama Kelzang Gyatso (1708–1757) N/A 1720 1757 8th Dalai Lama Jamphel Gyatso (1758–1804) N/A 1762 1804 9th Dalai Lama Lungtok Gyatso (1805–1815) N/A 1810 6 March 1815 10th Dalai Lama Tsultrim Gyatso (1816–1837) N/A 1826 30 September 1837 11th Dalai Lama Khedrup Gyatso (1838–1856) N/A 1842 31 January 1856 12th Dalai Lama Trinley Gyatso (1857–1875) N/A 1860 25 April 1875 13th Dalai Lama Thubten Gyatso (1876–1933) N/A 31 July 1879 17 December 1933 14th Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatso (born 1935) Lhamo Thondup 22 February 1940 (de jure)

17 November 1950 (de facto) Incumbent

Ngawang Yeshe Gyatso was the only non-recognised Dalai Lama in history. At the age of 25, Lha-bzang Khan acknowledged him as the "real" 6th Dalai Lama on June 28, 1707. The majority of the public, however, never regarded him as such.

Who will be the next Dalai Lama? Complete process of choosing the successor & China-Tibet struggle