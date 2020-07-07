14th Dalai Lama Biography: Birth, Age, Early Life, Background, Documentaries, Awards and More

The 14th Dalai Lama whose religious name is Tenzin Gyatso is the current Dalai Lama. Dalai Lamas are the important monks of the newest school of Tibetan Buddhism-- Gelug. From the time of 5th Dalai Lama to 1959, the Central Government of Tibet-- Ganden Phodrang-- invested in the position of Dalai Lama with temporal duties. Today, the 14th Dalai Lama turns 85.

Ajit Doval Biography: Birth, Education, Awards, IPS, Intelligence and NSA Career

The 14th Dalai Lama: Birth, Early Life, Family and Background

The 14th Dalai Lama was born on July 6, 1935, to a farming and horse-trading family in Taktser, Tibet. His religious name is Tenzin Gyatso and was born as Lhamo Dhondup. His family was of Mongol extraction. He had six other siblings. His family did not speak the Tibetan Language and he spoke Xining language which is a dialect of the Chinese Language.

Following the signs and visions of the next Panchen Lama, three search teams were sent to three places-- north-east, the east, and the south-east to locate the new incarnation for the 14th Dalai Lama.

As per the 14th Dalai Lama, the village of Takster is between the border of Amdo and China. When the search team visited the area, they posed as pilgrims while the leader of the team Sera Lama pretended to be a servant and sat in the kitchen. He was holding a mala, which belonged to 13th Dalai Lama. The 14th Dalai Lama approached the leader and asked for the mala. To this, the leader replied, 'If you know who I am, you can have it'. To this, the child replied 'Sera Lama' and spoke in Lhasa accent which his mother couldn't understand.

On the next visit to the region, the group revealed their true identity and sought permission to subject the child to certain tests. He was shown various pairs of objects and was asked to choose the belongings of the 13th Dalai Lama. Every time, the boy chose the objects that belonged to the 13th Dalai Lama and rejected others.

In the 1930s, Muslim warlord Ma Bufang seized the entire north-east corner of Amdo in the name of Chiang Kai-shek's weak government and incorporated it into the Chinese province of Qinghai. Before going to Taktser, Kewtsang visited Ma Bugang to pay his respects.

When Ma Bufang heard about the 14th Dalai Lama candidate, he demanded the evidence. Kewtsang was aware of the next Dalai Lama but stated that the child had to undergo further tests with other candidates at Lhasa. This was because of the Chinese Army came to know about the next Dalai Lama candidate, they would send an army to the region and will not vacate the place. At first, they asked Kewtsang to stay till the announcement of the next Dalai Lama candidate but then withdrew his demand in exchange of 100, 000 Chinese Dollars ransom. Kewtsang managed the amount and managed to leave the place.

The 14th Dalai Lama: Documentary

1- In 2006, 10 Questions for the Dalai Lama.

2- In 2007, Dalai Lama Renaissance.

3- In 2010, The Sun Behind the Clouds.

4- In 2013, Bringing Tibet Home.

5- In 2014, Monk with a Camera.

6- In 2014, Dalai Lama Awakening.

7- In 2014, Compassion in Action.

The 14th Dalai Lama: Awards

1- In 1959, the 14th Dalai Lama received the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership.

2- On June 16, 1988, the 14th Dalai Lama was awarded the Dr Leopold Lucas Prize on behalf of the Protestant faculty of the University of Tübingen by Professor Hans-Jürgen Hermisson for his contribution to the promotion of dialogue between different religions and peoples as well as to his commitment to Tolerance and non-violence.

3- The Norwegian Nobel Committee awarded the 14th Dalai Lama, the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize after the Tiananmen Square Protests of 1989. The award was given for his efforts in the liberation of Tibet and peaceful resolution.

4- In 1994, the 14th Dalai Lama received the Freedom Medal from Roosevelt Institute.

5- On May 28, 2005, the 14th Dalai Lama received the Christmas Humpherys Award from the Buddhist Society in the UK.

6- On June 22, 2006, the 14th Dalai Lama became one of only six people to be recognised with the Honorary Citizenship by the Governor-General of Canada.

7- In February 2007, the 14th Dalai Lama was named Presidential Distinguished Professor at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

8- In 2007, the 14th Dalai Lama was the recipient of the highest civilian award bestowed by American lawmakers-- Congressional Gold Medal.

9- In 2012, the 14th Dalai Lama received the Templeton Prize.

PV Sindhu Biography: Birth, Age, Family, Education, Badminton Career, Awards, Endorsements and More