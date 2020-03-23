Coronavirus Outbreak India: Check the list of 80 districts under lockdown due to COVID-19

Search

The Government of India has lockdown 80 Indian districts till March 31, 2020, where positive cases of coronavirus have been found. Check the complete list of the 80 Indian districts which are under lockdown due to COVID-19 below. 
Mar 23, 2020 13:15 IST
To combat with the fast-spreading deadly COVID-19, the Government of India has taken several necessary decisions along with the lockdown of 80 Indian districts till March 31, 2020, where positive cases of coronavirus have been found. However, the essential services will continue to be operational amidst the lockdown. In addition to this, trains, metros and inter-state bus services are suspended till March 31, 2020, to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease. Section 144 is imposed in several parts of the country. According to the official sources, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 415 people and took 7 lives so far in the Republic of India.  

The Government of India has also released national helpline numbers along with the state-wise helpline numbers and a dedicated WhatsApp group to make people aware of the novel coronavirus. Below we have mentioned the name of the cities along with their states which have been shut down by the Government of India to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.  

States

Districts

Andhra Pradesh

Prakasam


Vijaywada


Vizag

Chandigarh

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh

Raipur

Delhi

Central Delhi


East Delhi


North Delhi


North West Delhi


North East Delhi


South Delhi


West Delhi

Gujarat

Kutchh


Rajkot


Gandhinagar

 

Surat

 

Vadodara


Ahmedabad

Haryana

Faridabad


Sonepat


Panchkula


Panipat


Gurugram

Himachal Pradesh

Kangra

UT of Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar


Jammu

Karnataka

Bangalore


Chikkaballapura


Mysore


Kodagu


Kalaburgi

Kerala

Alappuzha


Ernakulam


Idukki


Kannur


Kasargod


Kottayam


Mallapuram


Pathanamthitta


Thiruvananthapuram

 

Thrissur

UT of Ladakh

Kargil


Leh

Madhya Pradesh

Jabalpur

Maharashtra

Ahmednagar


Aurangabad


Mumbai


Nagpur


Mumbai Sub-Urb


Pune


Ratnagiri


Raigad


Thane


Yavatmal

Odisha

Khurda

Puducherry

Mahe

Punjab

Hoshiarpur


SAS Nagar


SBS Nagar

Rajasthan

Bhilwara


Jhunjhunu


Sikar


Jaipur

Tamil Nadu

Chennai


Erode


Kanchipuram

Telangana

Bhadradri Kothagudam


Hyderabad


Medchai


Ranga Reddy


Sanga Reddy

Uttar Pradesh

Agra


GB Nagar


Ghaziabad


Varanasi


Lakhimpur Kheri


Lucknow

Uttarakhand

Dehradun

West Bengal 

Kolkata


North 24 Parganas

 

These were the 80 Indian districts on which Section 144 has been imposed by the Government of India. This decision was taken, after a high-level meeting conducted by the Cabinet Secretary on Sunday with the Chief Secretaries of all the states. The Government of India can further extend this list depending upon the positive coronavirus cases. 

The Government of India has urged people to avoid non-essential travels in the wake of the deadly coronavirus. Amidst the lockdown, essential services will be allowed to avoid panic situations among the citizens. It must be noted that during the lockdown, private vehicles, cabs, taxis, auto-rickshaws are banned. Malls, markets, cinema halls, schools, colleges and offices are also shut to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.

 