Coronavirus Outbreak India: Check the list of 80 districts under lockdown due to COVID-19
To combat with the fast-spreading deadly COVID-19, the Government of India has taken several necessary decisions along with the lockdown of 80 Indian districts till March 31, 2020, where positive cases of coronavirus have been found. However, the essential services will continue to be operational amidst the lockdown. In addition to this, trains, metros and inter-state bus services are suspended till March 31, 2020, to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease. Section 144 is imposed in several parts of the country. According to the official sources, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 415 people and took 7 lives so far in the Republic of India.
The Government of India has also released national helpline numbers along with the state-wise helpline numbers and a dedicated WhatsApp group to make people aware of the novel coronavirus. Below we have mentioned the name of the cities along with their states which have been shut down by the Government of India to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.
Coronavirus Helpline India: List of Official Phone Numbers
|States
|
Districts
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
Prakasam
Vijaywada
Vizag
|
Chandigarh
|
Chandigarh
|
Chhattisgarh
|
Raipur
|
Delhi
|
Central Delhi
East Delhi
North Delhi
North West Delhi
North East Delhi
South Delhi
West Delhi
|
Gujarat
|
Kutchh
Rajkot
Gandhinagar
Surat
Vadodara
Ahmedabad
|
Haryana
|
Faridabad
Sonepat
Panchkula
Panipat
Gurugram
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Kangra
|
UT of Jammu and Kashmir
|
Srinagar
Jammu
|
Karnataka
|
Bangalore
Chikkaballapura
Mysore
Kodagu
Kalaburgi
|
Kerala
|
Alappuzha
Ernakulam
Idukki
Kannur
Kasargod
Kottayam
Mallapuram
Pathanamthitta
Thiruvananthapuram
Thrissur
|
UT of Ladakh
|
Kargil
Leh
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
Jabalpur
|
Maharashtra
|
Ahmednagar
Aurangabad
Mumbai
Nagpur
Mumbai Sub-Urb
Pune
Ratnagiri
Raigad
Thane
Yavatmal
|
Odisha
|
Khurda
|
Puducherry
|
Mahe
|
Punjab
|
Hoshiarpur
SAS Nagar
SBS Nagar
|
Rajasthan
|
Bhilwara
Jhunjhunu
Sikar
Jaipur
|
Tamil Nadu
|
Chennai
Erode
Kanchipuram
|
Telangana
|
Bhadradri Kothagudam
Hyderabad
Medchai
Ranga Reddy
Sanga Reddy
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
Agra
GB Nagar
Ghaziabad
Varanasi
Lakhimpur Kheri
Lucknow
|
Uttarakhand
|
Dehradun
|
West Bengal
|
Kolkata
North 24 Parganas
These were the 80 Indian districts on which Section 144 has been imposed by the Government of India. This decision was taken, after a high-level meeting conducted by the Cabinet Secretary on Sunday with the Chief Secretaries of all the states. The Government of India can further extend this list depending upon the positive coronavirus cases.
Also Read: What are the stages of Coronavirus and what does each stage mean?
The Government of India has urged people to avoid non-essential travels in the wake of the deadly coronavirus. Amidst the lockdown, essential services will be allowed to avoid panic situations among the citizens. It must be noted that during the lockdown, private vehicles, cabs, taxis, auto-rickshaws are banned. Malls, markets, cinema halls, schools, colleges and offices are also shut to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.