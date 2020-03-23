Coronavirus Outbreak India: Check the list of 80 districts under lockdown due to COVID-19

To combat with the fast-spreading deadly COVID-19, the Government of India has taken several necessary decisions along with the lockdown of 80 Indian districts till March 31, 2020, where positive cases of coronavirus have been found. However, the essential services will continue to be operational amidst the lockdown. In addition to this, trains, metros and inter-state bus services are suspended till March 31, 2020, to avoid the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease. Section 144 is imposed in several parts of the country. According to the official sources, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 415 people and took 7 lives so far in the Republic of India.

The Government of India has also released national helpline numbers along with the state-wise helpline numbers and a dedicated WhatsApp group to make people aware of the novel coronavirus. Below we have mentioned the name of the cities along with their states which have been shut down by the Government of India to contain the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

States Districts Andhra Pradesh Prakasam

Vijaywada

Vizag Chandigarh Chandigarh Chhattisgarh Raipur Delhi Central Delhi

East Delhi

North Delhi

North West Delhi

North East Delhi

South Delhi

West Delhi Gujarat Kutchh

Rajkot

Gandhinagar Surat Vadodara

Ahmedabad Haryana Faridabad

Sonepat

Panchkula

Panipat

Gurugram Himachal Pradesh Kangra UT of Jammu and Kashmir Srinagar

Jammu Karnataka Bangalore

Chikkaballapura

Mysore

Kodagu

Kalaburgi Kerala Alappuzha

Ernakulam

Idukki

Kannur

Kasargod

Kottayam

Mallapuram

Pathanamthitta

Thiruvananthapuram Thrissur UT of Ladakh Kargil

Leh Madhya Pradesh Jabalpur Maharashtra Ahmednagar

Aurangabad

Mumbai

Nagpur

Mumbai Sub-Urb

Pune

Ratnagiri

Raigad

Thane

Yavatmal Odisha Khurda Puducherry Mahe Punjab Hoshiarpur

SAS Nagar

SBS Nagar Rajasthan Bhilwara

Jhunjhunu

Sikar

Jaipur Tamil Nadu Chennai

Erode

Kanchipuram Telangana Bhadradri Kothagudam

Hyderabad

Medchai

Ranga Reddy

Sanga Reddy Uttar Pradesh Agra

GB Nagar

Ghaziabad

Varanasi

Lakhimpur Kheri

Lucknow Uttarakhand Dehradun West Bengal Kolkata

North 24 Parganas

These were the 80 Indian districts on which Section 144 has been imposed by the Government of India. This decision was taken, after a high-level meeting conducted by the Cabinet Secretary on Sunday with the Chief Secretaries of all the states. The Government of India can further extend this list depending upon the positive coronavirus cases.

The Government of India has urged people to avoid non-essential travels in the wake of the deadly coronavirus. Amidst the lockdown, essential services will be allowed to avoid panic situations among the citizens. It must be noted that during the lockdown, private vehicles, cabs, taxis, auto-rickshaws are banned. Malls, markets, cinema halls, schools, colleges and offices are also shut to stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus disease.