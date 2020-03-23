Coronavirus Helpline India: List of Official Phone Numbers

To combat with the novel coronavirus, the Government of India has set up a WhatsApp group named MyGov Corona Helpdesk to make people aware of the disease that has claimed 7 lives and has infected 415 people in India so far. The Government in addition to this has also set up a national helpline number to combat with the deadly disease i.e., +91-11-239 780 46 and 1075. An official e-mail for the awareness purpose is also created i.e. ncov2019@gov.in.

Apart from this, the state governments have also set up their respective helpline numbers to help the people fight with the deadly coronavirus. Below we have mentioned a list of all the states and union territories along with their helpline numbers. :

S.No States Helpline Numbers 1 Andhra Pradesh 0866-2410978 2 Arunachal Pradesh 9436055743 3 Assam 6913347770 4 Bihar 104 5 Chhattisgarh 104 6 Goa 104 7 Gujarat 104 8 Haryana 8558893911 9 Himachal Pradesh 104 10 Jharkhand 104 11 Karnataka 104 12 Kerala 0471-2552056 13 Madhya Pradesh 0755-2527177 14 Maharashtra 020-26127394 15 Manipur 3852411668 16 Meghalaya 108 17 Mizoram 102 18 Nagaland 7005539653 19 Odisha 9439994859 20 Punjab 104 21 Rajasthan 0141-2225624 22 Sikkim 104 23 Tamil Nadu 044-29510500 24 Telangana 104 25 Tripura 0381-2315879 26 Uttarakhand 104 27 Uttar Pradesh 18001805145 28 West Bengal 1800313444222, 03323412600







S. No. Union Territories Helpline Numbers 1 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 03192-232102 2 Chandigarh 9779558282 3 Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 104 4 Delhi 011-22307145 5 Jammu & Kashmir 01912520982, 0194-2440283 6 Ladakh 01982256462 7 Lakshadweep 104 8 Puducherry 104

These were the state-wise as well as union territory-wise helpline numbers for the novel coronavirus. The Government of India is taking several measures ranging from Janta Curfew pan India to the lockdown in several cities to combat with the deadly COVID-19. All the schools, colleges, offices, etc. due to the novel coronavirus while the essential services will be provided to the citizens amidst the lockdown.