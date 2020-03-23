Coronavirus Helpline India: List of Official Phone Numbers
To combat with the novel coronavirus, the Government of India has set up a WhatsApp group named MyGov Corona Helpdesk to make people aware of the disease that has claimed 7 lives and has infected 415 people in India so far. The Government in addition to this has also set up a national helpline number to combat with the deadly disease i.e., +91-11-239 780 46 and 1075. An official e-mail for the awareness purpose is also created i.e. ncov2019@gov.in.
Apart from this, the state governments have also set up their respective helpline numbers to help the people fight with the deadly coronavirus. Below we have mentioned a list of all the states and union territories along with their helpline numbers. :
|
S.No
|
States
|
Helpline Numbers
|
1
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
0866-2410978
|
2
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
9436055743
|
3
|
Assam
|
6913347770
|
4
|
Bihar
|
104
|
5
|
Chhattisgarh
|
104
|
6
|
Goa
|
104
|
7
|
Gujarat
|
104
|
8
|
Haryana
|
8558893911
|
9
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
104
|
10
|
Jharkhand
|
104
|
11
|
Karnataka
|
104
|
12
|
Kerala
|
0471-2552056
|
13
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
0755-2527177
|
14
|
Maharashtra
|
020-26127394
|
15
|
Manipur
|
3852411668
|
16
|
Meghalaya
|
108
|
17
|
Mizoram
|
102
|
18
|
Nagaland
|
7005539653
|
19
|
Odisha
|
9439994859
|
20
|
Punjab
|
104
|
21
|
Rajasthan
|
0141-2225624
|
22
|
Sikkim
|
104
|
23
|
Tamil Nadu
|
044-29510500
|
24
|
Telangana
|
104
|
25
|
Tripura
|
0381-2315879
|
26
|
Uttarakhand
|
104
|
27
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
18001805145
|
28
|
West Bengal
|
1800313444222, 03323412600
|
S. No.
|
Union Territories
|
Helpline Numbers
|
1
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
03192-232102
|
2
|
Chandigarh
|
9779558282
|
3
|
Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu
|
104
|
4
|
Delhi
|
011-22307145
|
5
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
01912520982, 0194-2440283
|
6
|
Ladakh
|
01982256462
|
7
|
Lakshadweep
|
104
|
8
|
Puducherry
|
104
These were the state-wise as well as union territory-wise helpline numbers for the novel coronavirus. The Government of India is taking several measures ranging from Janta Curfew pan India to the lockdown in several cities to combat with the deadly COVID-19. All the schools, colleges, offices, etc. due to the novel coronavirus while the essential services will be provided to the citizens amidst the lockdown.