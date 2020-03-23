Search

Coronavirus Helpline India: List of Official Phone Numbers

To combat with the novel coronavirus, the Government of India has set up a WhatsApp group along with the national helpline numbers. In addition to this, the state governments have also set up their respective helpline numbers to turn down the deadly coronavirus disease. 
Mar 23, 2020 10:54 IST
facebook Iconfacebook Iconfacebook Icon
Coronavirus Helpline numbers India
Coronavirus Helpline numbers India

To combat with the novel coronavirus, the Government of India has set up a WhatsApp group named MyGov Corona Helpdesk to make people aware of the disease that has claimed 7 lives and has infected 415 people in India so far. The Government in addition to this has also set up a national helpline number to combat with the deadly disease i.e., +91-11-239 780 46 and 1075. An official e-mail for the awareness purpose is also created i.e. ncov2019@gov.in

Apart from this, the state governments have also set up their respective helpline numbers to help the people fight with the deadly coronavirus. Below we have mentioned a list of all the states and union territories along with their helpline numbers. : 

Read- Coronavirus Outbreak India: Check the list of 80 districts under lockdown due to COVID-19

S.No

States 

Helpline Numbers 

1

Andhra Pradesh

0866-2410978

2

Arunachal Pradesh

9436055743

3

Assam 

6913347770

4

Bihar

104

5

Chhattisgarh

104

6

Goa 

104

7

Gujarat

104

8

Haryana

8558893911 

9

Himachal Pradesh

104

10

Jharkhand

104

11

Karnataka

104

12

Kerala

0471-2552056

13

Madhya Pradesh

0755-2527177

14

Maharashtra

020-26127394

15

Manipur

3852411668

16

Meghalaya

108

17

Mizoram

102

18

Nagaland

7005539653

19

Odisha

9439994859

20

Punjab

104

21

Rajasthan

0141-2225624

22

Sikkim

104

23

Tamil Nadu

044-29510500

24

Telangana

104

25

Tripura

0381-2315879

26

Uttarakhand

104

27

Uttar Pradesh

18001805145

28

West Bengal 

1800313444222, 03323412600



S. No.

Union Territories

Helpline Numbers

1

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

03192-232102

2

Chandigarh

9779558282

3

Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu

104

4

Delhi

011-22307145

5

Jammu & Kashmir

01912520982, 0194-2440283

6

Ladakh

01982256462

7

Lakshadweep

104

8

Puducherry

104

 

These were the state-wise as well as union territory-wise helpline numbers for the novel coronavirus. The Government of India is taking several measures ranging from Janta Curfew pan India to the lockdown in several cities to combat with the deadly COVID-19. All the schools, colleges, offices, etc. due to the novel coronavirus while the essential services will be provided to the citizens amidst the lockdown. 