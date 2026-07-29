Top 10 Largest Rodents in the World

For many of us, if we ever heard the word “rodent”, it would bring to mind only the thought of a mouse darting around the floor of our kitchen. It’s important, however, to be aware that close to 40 per cent of the mammals here on Earth are rodents!

We use animals such as the squirrel, the rat, porcupines and even beavers as examples of some of the many rodent species roaming this planet. Rodents are identifiable by the characteristic presence of two continuously growing incisors. Rodents can be as small as rats and as big as a fully grown adult. Ever heard of the largest rodents? Have a peek down below.

List Of 10 Largest Rodents in the World

Rodents come in different sizes and are found on almost all continents. While some types of rodents can range in weight from a few grams, some of the biggest rodents can weigh up to more than 50 kg. Here is a detailed list of the top ten heaviest rodents in the wildlife record of the IUCN.