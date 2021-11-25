List of Major Airports in Uttar Pradesh
In India, there are 123 airports with scheduled commercial flights including some with dual civilian and army use. There are 486 total airports, airstrips, flying schools and military bases available in the country. Take a look at the International airports in Uttar Pradesh below.
The state will be the only one in the country to have 5 International Airports as Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport today. The upcoming project will provide a major boost to commerce, connectivity and tourism.
Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021
प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों,— Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 25, 2021
आदरणीय PM श्री @narendramodi जी आज गौतम बुद्ध नगर के जेवर में एशिया के विशालतम एयरपोर्ट 'नोएडा इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट' की आधारशिला रखेंगे।
अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित यह एयरपोर्ट बहुआयामी विकास को नई उड़ान देगा और व्यापक रोजगार सृजन का माध्यम भी बनेगा।
In this article, we are publishing the list of all International and domestic airports in Uttar Pradesh.
|
S.N.
|
Airport Name
|
Location
|
1.
|
Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Amausi Airport)
|
Lucknow
|
2.
|
Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (Babatpur Airport)
|
Varanasi
|
3.
|
Bamrauli Airport
|
Allahabad
|
4.
|
Chakeri Airport
|
Kanpur
|
5.
|
Civil Airport
|
Kanpur
|
6.
|
Kheria Airport
|
Agra
|
7.
|
Sarvas Airport
|
Saharanpur
|
8.
|
Hindon Airport
|
Ghaziabad
|
9.
|
Faizabad Airport
|
Faizabad
|
10.
|
Gautam Buddha Nagar
|
11.
|
Lalitpur Airport
|
Lalitpur
|
12.
|
Jhansi Airport
|
Jhansi
|
13.
|
Gorakhpur Airport
|
Gorakhpur
|
14.
|
Taj International Airport
|
Greater Noida
|
15.
|
IIT Kanpur (Kalyanpur Airport)
|
Kanpur
|
16.
|
Bareilly Airport
|
Bareilly
|
17.
|
B. R. Ambedkar Airport
|
Meerut
|
18.
|
Kushinagar Airport (proposed)
|
Kushinagar
Airport Authority of India' is responsible for the development of civil aviation infrastructure in India. In India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitors and regulates the internal and external air traffic of the country.
In addition to the airports given above, Indira Gandhi National Aviation Academy in Uttar Pradesh is located in Fursatganj of Rae Bareli. Aditya Birla Group has developed a private airport in Sonbhadra (Myorpur). Worthy to mention that road transportation is still the most popular road in the means of transportation in the state.
