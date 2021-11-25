List of Major Airports in Uttar Pradesh

In India, there are 123 airports with scheduled commercial flights including some with dual civilian and army use. There are 486 total airports, airstrips, flying schools and military bases available in the country. Take a look at the International airports in Uttar Pradesh below.

The state will be the only one in the country to have 5 International Airports as Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport today. The upcoming project will provide a major boost to commerce, connectivity and tourism.

Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021

In this article, we are publishing the list of all International and domestic airports in Uttar Pradesh.

S.N. Airport Name Location 1. Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Amausi Airport) Lucknow 2. Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (Babatpur Airport) Varanasi 3. Bamrauli Airport Allahabad 4. Chakeri Airport Kanpur 5. Civil Airport Kanpur 6. Kheria Airport Agra 7. Sarvas Airport Saharanpur 8. Hindon Airport Ghaziabad 9. Faizabad Airport Faizabad 10. Jewar Airport (under construction) Gautam Buddha Nagar 11. Lalitpur Airport Lalitpur 12. Jhansi Airport Jhansi 13. Gorakhpur Airport Gorakhpur 14. Taj International Airport Greater Noida 15. IIT Kanpur (Kalyanpur Airport) Kanpur 16. Bareilly Airport Bareilly 17. B. R. Ambedkar Airport Meerut 18. Kushinagar Airport (proposed) Kushinagar

Airport Authority of India' is responsible for the development of civil aviation infrastructure in India. In India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitors and regulates the internal and external air traffic of the country.

In addition to the airports given above, Indira Gandhi National Aviation Academy in Uttar Pradesh is located in Fursatganj of Rae Bareli. Aditya Birla Group has developed a private airport in Sonbhadra (Myorpur). Worthy to mention that road transportation is still the most popular road in the means of transportation in the state.

