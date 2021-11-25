Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

List of Major Airports in Uttar Pradesh

List of Major Airports in Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh is one of the most majestic states of India. It will be the only state in India to have 5 International airports. Take a look at the major airports in Uttar Pradesh below.
In India, there are 123 airports with scheduled commercial flights including some with dual civilian and army use. There are 486 total airports, airstrips, flying schools and military bases available in the country. Take a look at the International airports in Uttar Pradesh below.

The state will be the only one in the country to have 5 International Airports as Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport today. The upcoming project will provide a major boost to commerce, connectivity and tourism. 

In this article, we are publishing the list of all International and domestic airports in Uttar Pradesh.

 S.N.

            Airport Name

   Location 

 1.

  Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (Amausi Airport)

 Lucknow

 2.

  Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport (Babatpur Airport)

 Varanasi

 3.

  Bamrauli Airport

 Allahabad

 4.

  Chakeri Airport

 Kanpur

 5.

  Civil Airport

 Kanpur

 6.

  Kheria Airport

 Agra

 7.

  Sarvas Airport

 Saharanpur

 8.

  Hindon Airport

 Ghaziabad

 9.

  Faizabad Airport

 Faizabad

 10.

 Jewar Airport (under construction)

 Gautam Buddha Nagar

 11.

 Lalitpur Airport

 Lalitpur

 12.

 Jhansi Airport

 Jhansi

 13.

 Gorakhpur Airport

 Gorakhpur

 14.

 Taj International Airport

 Greater Noida

 15.

 IIT Kanpur (Kalyanpur Airport)

 Kanpur

 16.

 Bareilly Airport

 Bareilly

 17.

 B. R. Ambedkar Airport

 Meerut

 18.

 Kushinagar Airport (proposed)

 Kushinagar

Airport Authority of India' is responsible for the development of civil aviation infrastructure in India. In India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) monitors and regulates the internal and external air traffic of the country.

In addition to the airports given above, Indira Gandhi National Aviation Academy in Uttar Pradesh is located in Fursatganj of Rae Bareli. Aditya Birla Group has developed a private airport in Sonbhadra (Myorpur). Worthy to mention that road transportation is still the most popular road in the means of transportation in the state.

FAQ

How many airports are there overall in UP?

There are a total of 27 airports in Uttar Pradesh overall including customs, military and domestic, international ones.

Who has inaugurated the Kushinagar Airport?

Kushinagar Airport has been inaugurated recently by PM Narendra Modi making the count of International Airports to three in Uttar Pradesh.

How many International Airports are there in UP?

UP will soon be having 5 International airports but currently, only three are functional - one in Lucknow and the other in Varanasi and Kushinagar now.
