Noida International Airport: All About Jewar Airport, The Modi-Yogi Dream Project 

PM Modi would be laying the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport or commonly known as the Jewar Airport in the afternoon at 1:00 PM today, that is on November 25, 2021 (Shubha Muhurta- 1:05 PM). The airport once functional would be the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh. This airport is said to be CM Yogi Adityanath’s dream project. In the article below know all about the project.

Take a look at the tweet below made by the Prime Minister himself.

Tomorrow, 25th November is a major day for India’s and Uttar Pradesh’s strides in infra creation. At 1 PM, the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport will be laid. This project will significantly boost commerce, connectivity and tourism. https://t.co/8sSa8R1aFl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2021

Yogi Adityanath, the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh tweeted:

प्रिय प्रदेशवासियों,



आदरणीय PM श्री @narendramodi जी आज गौतम बुद्ध नगर के जेवर में एशिया के विशालतम एयरपोर्ट 'नोएडा इंटरनेशनल एयरपोर्ट' की आधारशिला रखेंगे।



अत्याधुनिक सुविधाओं से सुसज्जित यह एयरपोर्ट बहुआयामी विकास को नई उड़ान देगा और व्यापक रोजगार सृजन का माध्यम भी बनेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 25, 2021 As per a statement released by the PM office, the airport would also serve as a huge logistic centre for the country. It said, "The dedicated cargo terminal will have a capacity of 20 lakh metric tonne, which will be expanded to 80 lakh metric tonnes. Through facilitating the seamless movement of industrial products, the airport will play a crucial role in helping the region attract huge investments, boost rapid industrial growth, and enable the reach of local products to national and international markets. This will bring new opportunities for numerous enterprises, and also create tremendous employment opportunities."

Noida International Airport: All You Need To Know

The airport would be situated in the small town of Jewar, near Gautam Buddha Nagar/ Greater Noida. It would be constructed in four phases, the first of which would be made operational within 2 years. Zurich International is the company that is going to build the airport along with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Yamuna Development Authority, Greater Noida and Noida Authorities. The foundation stone would be laid by the Prime Minister himself with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at his side. The project would be constructed in over 1300 hectares of land, the acquisition of which has been recently completed. It is estimated that the Airport with two airstrips would be functional by 2024 which is when the first flight would be taken. The estimated cost of the project is INR 10,050 crores. The number of passengers or the capacity of the airport would be 1.2 crores in the initial days After this, Uttar Pradesh would be the only state in India to have 5 international airports in the country. The Prime Minister's vision of having an aviation ready sector in India has been the reason for the making of this airport. The connectivity from New Delhi to Agra, Ayodhya, Prayagraj would be made easier since the Yamuna Expressway, the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and the Ganga Expressway would be connected to the airport. It is estimated that between 2040-45, the airport would be able to handle the passenger capacity of 70 million per year. The airport would also be developing a Ground Transportation Centre featuring a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking. The Noida International Airport is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept. This would provide flexibility for airlines to operate single aircraft for domestic and international flights both, from the same contact stand without shifting or repositioning it.

The arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister have been made, with a great programme being conducted by the local musicians and artists. The people of the area are quite excited with the development process that has begun in their region boosting and securing the future of their generations to come. The CEO of the Yamuna Development Authority or if we may call him, The Airport Man, Dr Arunvir Singh was seen actively participating in the arrangements. He is the brains and the efforts behind this dream project of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Prime Minister.

