Noida International Airport: All About Jewar Airport, The Modi-Yogi Dream Project 

Noida International Airport, the foundation stone of which is to be laid on November 25, 2021, would be the fifth International Airport of Uttar Pradesh. The project would be a boost to the transport, commerce and aviation sector in the country.
Created On: Nov 25, 2021 09:07 IST
Modified On: Nov 25, 2021 09:38 IST
Noida International Airport
Noida International Airport

PM Modi would be laying the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport or commonly known as the Jewar Airport in the afternoon at 1:00 PM today, that is on November 25, 2021 (Shubha Muhurta- 1:05 PM). The airport once functional would be the fifth international airport in Uttar Pradesh. This airport is said to be CM Yogi Adityanath’s dream project. In the article below know all about the project.

Take a look at the tweet below made by the Prime Minister himself. 

Noida International Airport: All You Need To Know

  1. The airport would be situated in the small town of Jewar, near Gautam Buddha Nagar/ Greater Noida. 
  2. It would be constructed in four phases, the first of which would be made operational within 2 years. 
  3. Zurich International is the company that is going to build the airport along with the Government of Uttar Pradesh, Yamuna Development Authority, Greater Noida and Noida Authorities. 
  4. The foundation stone would be laid by the Prime Minister himself with the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at his side. 
  5. The project would be constructed in over 1300 hectares of land, the acquisition of which has been recently completed. 
  6. It is estimated that the Airport with two airstrips would be functional by 2024 which is when the first flight would be taken. 
  7. The estimated cost of the project is INR 10,050 crores.
  8. The number of passengers or the capacity of the airport would be 1.2 crores in the initial days
  9. After this, Uttar Pradesh would be the only state in India to have 5 international airports in the country. 
  10. The Prime Minister's vision of having an aviation ready sector in India has been the reason for the making of this airport. 
  11. The connectivity from New Delhi to Agra, Ayodhya, Prayagraj would be made easier since the Yamuna Expressway, the Lucknow-Agra Expressway and the Ganga Expressway would be connected to the airport. 
  12. It is estimated that between 2040-45, the airport would be able to handle the passenger capacity of 70 million per year. 
  13. The airport would also be developing a Ground Transportation Centre featuring a multimodal transit hub, housing metro and high-speed rail stations, taxi, bus services and private parking. 
  14. The Noida International Airport is introducing a swing aircraft stand concept. This would provide flexibility for airlines to operate single aircraft for domestic and international flights both, from the same contact stand without shifting or repositioning it. 

The arrangements for the visit of the Prime Minister have been made, with a great programme being conducted by the local musicians and artists. The people of the area are quite excited with the development process that has begun in their region boosting and securing the future of their generations to come. The CEO of the Yamuna Development Authority or if we may call him, The Airport Man, Dr Arunvir Singh was seen actively participating in the arrangements. He is the brains and the efforts behind this dream project of the Government of Uttar Pradesh and the Prime Minister.  

