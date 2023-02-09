List of Presidents of Turkey (1923-2023)

JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the president of Turkey visited one of the hardest-hit spots, the epicenter in Kahramanmaras, and acknowledged problems of the high death toll due to the earthquake. The reported death toll across Turkey and neighboring Syria rose past 12,000. The president of Turkey is the highest authority in the Republic of Turkey. Here is the list of presidents of Turkey from 1923 to 2023.
The Turkey earthquake has shrouded the nation in rubble and debris with a few survivors and thousands waiting to be rescued. 

While Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday conceded "shortcomings' post the criticism of his government's response to the enormous earthquake that has obliterated over 15,000 people in Turkey and Syria.

This sprawling scale of the disaster has led to a number of relief operations in the freezing cold weather of the country. 

The survivors are desperately looking for food and shelter in these heinous weather conditions among which many went silent under the debris while crying out for help.

As criticism mounted online against the response of the authorities of Turkey to one of the deadliest earthquakes of the century with a magnitude of 7.8, Erdogan the president of Turkey visited one of the hardest-hit spots, the epicenter Kahramanmaras, and acknowledged problems in the response.

"Of course, there are shortcomings. The conditions are clear to see. It's not possible to be ready for a disaster like this," he said.

Twitter was also not working on Turkish mobile networks, according to reports and the NetBlocks web monitoring group

The president of Turkey is the highest authority in the Republic of Turkey. 

They serve as the nation's head of state and head of government and so far there have been twelve heads of state since 1923, the inception of the republican period following the Turkish War of Independence.

Find out about all the presidents of Turkey through this list including the term in office, party, lifespan, and more.

No.

Name

(Lifespan)

Term of office & mandate

Duration in years and days

Party

1

Mustafa Kemal Atatürk

(1881–1938)

29 October

1923

10 November

1938

1923

Republican People's Party

1927

1931

1935

15 years and 13 days

2

İsmet İnönü

(1884–1973)

10 November

1938

27 May

1950

1938

Republican People's Party

1939

1943

1946

11 years and 198 days

3

Celâl Bayar

(1883–1986)

27 May

1950

27 May

1960

1950

Democrat Party

1954

1957

10 years and 1 day

4

Cemal Gürsel

(1895–1966)

27 May

1960

28 March

1966

Independent

1961

4 years and 170 days

5

Cevdet Sunay

(1899–1982)

28 March

1966

28 March

1973

1966

Independent

7 years and 1 day

6

Fahri Korutürk

(1903–1987)

28 March

1973

6 April

1980

1973

Independent

7 years and 1 day

-

İhsan Sabri Çağlayangil

(1908-1993)

6 April 1980

12 September 1980

    

160 days

7

Kenan Evren

(1917–2015)

12 September

1980

9 November

1989

Independent

1982

7 years and 1 day

8

Turgut Özal

(1927–1993)

9 November

1989

17 April

1993

1989

Independent

3 years and 160 days

-

Hüsamettin Cindoruk

(born 1933)

17 April 1993

16 May 1993

    

30 days

9

Süleyman Demirel

(1924–2015)

16 May

1993

16 May

2000

1993

Independent

7 years and 1 day

10

Ahmet Necdet Sezer

(born 1941)

16 May

2000

28 August

2007

2000

Independent

7 years and 105 days

11

Abdullah Gül

(born 1950)

28 August

2007

28 August

2014

2007

Independent

7 years and 1 day

12

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

(born 1954)

28 August

2014

Incumbent

2014

Independent

2018

Justice and Development Party

8 years and 166 days

 

The median age at the inauguration of incoming Turkish presidents is 63.5 years. 

The youngest person to accept the presidency of Turkey was Mustafa Kemal Atatürk. He was the founding father of the newly formed Turkish Republic only at the age of 42.

Fahri Korutürk was the oldest to become president by election. He was inaugurated at age 69.

 Abdullah Gül was the youngest person to become a former president at the age of 63.

Celâl Bayar was the oldest president at the end of his tenure at 77.

At age 103, Celâl Bayar was also the nation's longest-lived president. 

He is one of three Turkish presidents (along with Süleyman Demirel and Kenan Evren) to have lived into their 90s.

 As of 2023, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, 68, is the youngest living president.

