Everything you need to know about the Turkey earthquake; the country’s worst disaster in 8 decades!

As per Turkey's disaster agency, around 1,121 people lost their lives due to the earthquake. Moreover, around 783 people lost their lives in Syria.

The death poll numbers are expected to rise just as rescuers struggle to save people from the mountains in the freezing weather.

The epicenter

First things first, discussing the epicenter of the earthquake becomes crucial to understand the complete situation. The epicenter of the very first earthquake was near Nurdagi in Gaziantep province. The second earthquake was surrounding Ekinozu which is near Kahramanmaras province. The third epicenter was near Goksun in the very same province.

The intensity

The earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria had a strong 7.8 magnitude. The earthquake hit central Turkey and northwest Syria

The damage

Around 2,200 people have been killed due to the tragic earthquake hitting Turkey and Syria. Thousands of people have been wounded too.