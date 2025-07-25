List of Shortest-Serving Prime Ministers of India: Check Tenure, No. of Years and Days

India is the world’s largest democracy, which witnessed a diverse range of Prime Ministers, in which some served as long-serving Prime Minister of India and others served for a short period as Prime Ministers of India due to political instability, coalition breakdowns, or transitional necessities. While long tenures often allow leaders to implement transformative policies, the shortest-serving Prime Ministers have also left their mark by leading the nation during critical situations. Gulzarilal Nanda was one of them and served the shortest term as Prime Minister of India when Jawahar Lal Nehru died in 1964 and Lal Bahadur in 1966. Their shortest tenures were often shaped by abrupt political shifts, lack of majority support, or internal party conflicts.

In this article we will explore the list of the shortest-serving Prime Ministers of India, including their term durations and all the circumstances that led to their short-tenure leadership as a Prime Minister of India.