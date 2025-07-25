Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

List of Shortest-Serving Prime Ministers of India: Check Tenure, No. of Years and Days

India’s shortest-serving Prime Ministers led the nation during turbulent political transitions, often marked by instability and coalition breakdowns. From Gulzarilal Nanda to Inder Kumar Gujral, these leaders played pivotal roles despite brief tenures. This article explores their term durations and the critical circumstances behind their short-lived leadership in India’s democracy.

Prabhat Mishra
ByPrabhat Mishra
Jul 25, 2025, 15:40 IST
List of Shortest-Serving Prime Ministers of India: Check Tenure, No. of Years and Days
List of Shortest-Serving Prime Ministers of India: Check Tenure, No. of Years and Days

India is the world’s largest democracy, which witnessed a diverse range of Prime Ministers, in which some served as long-serving Prime Minister of India and others served for a short period as Prime Ministers of India due to political instability, coalition breakdowns, or transitional necessities. While long tenures often allow leaders to implement transformative policies, the shortest-serving Prime Ministers have also left their mark by leading the nation during critical situations. Gulzarilal Nanda was one of them and served the shortest term as Prime Minister of India when Jawahar Lal Nehru died in 1964 and Lal Bahadur in 1966. Their shortest tenures were often shaped by abrupt political shifts, lack of majority support, or internal party conflicts. 

In this article we will explore the list of the shortest-serving Prime Ministers of India, including their term durations and all the circumstances that led to their short-tenure leadership as a Prime Minister of India. 

Here is the list of shortest-serving prime ministers of India

Rank

Prime Minister

Term Start-End

Total Duration
1. 

Gulzarilal Nanda

27 May 1964 - 9 June 1964

26 Days

11 January 1966 - 24 January 1966
2. 

Chaudhary Charan Singh

28 July 1979 – 14 January 1980

170 Days
3. 

Chandra Shekhar

10 November 1990 - 21 June 1991

223 Days
4. 

H. D. Deve Gowda

1 June 1996 - 21 April 1997

324 Days
5. 

Inder Kumar Gujral

21 April 1997 - 19 March 1998

332 Days

1. Gulzarilal Nanda (26 Days)

Gulzarilal-Nanda-1

Source: achhigyan

  • Gulzarilal Nanda served as Acting Prime Minister twice—after the deaths of Jawaharlal Nehru in 1964 and Lal Bahadur Shastri in 1966.

  • He was the shortest-serving Prime Minister in India 

  • He is known for being a caretaker leader during transitions, as the absence of the head of the Government of India can create a problem in political instability.

2. Chaudhary Charan Singh (170 Days)

Shri Charan Singh | Prime Minister of India

Source: PM India

  • Chaudhary Charan Singh was the second shortest-serving Prime Minister in India.

  • He took the PM office without proving a majority in Parliament.

  • He resigned from the PM after the Congress withdrew support before he could prove his numbers.

3. Chandra Shekhar (223 Days)

Shri Chandra Shekhar | Prime Minister of India

Source: PM India

  • Chandra Shekhar was the third shortest-serving Prime Minister in India. He formed a minority government with outside support from Congress to make an independent party, the Samajwadi Janata Party (Rashtriya), and became the PM of India.

  • He resigned after Congress withdrew support due to internal disputes.

4. H. D. Deve Gowda (324 Days)

Shri H. D. Deve Gowda | Prime Minister of India

Source: PM India

  • H. D. Deve Gowda was the fourth shortest-serving Prime Minister in India. He belongs to the Janata Dal party and became PM as a consensus candidate of the United Front.

  • His government lost support after the Congress withdrew its backing.

5. Inder Kumar Gujral (332 Days)

Shri Inder Kumar Gujral | Prime Minister of India

Source: PM India

  • Inder Kumar Gujral was the fifth shortest-serving Prime Minister in India. He also belongs to the Janata Dal party, and he took over after Gowda, who was also leading a United Front government.

  • He also resigned following Congress’s decision to withdraw support over the DMK issue.

Conclusion

These short-tenured leaders who have served as Prime Ministers of India due to political instability and coalition challenges in India play an important role in the navigation of India's democracy even in the unstable political status of India. These leaders will be known forever for their leadership in India. 


Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News