What is the difference between lockdown and sealed?

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India has 5,095 active cases of Coronavirus and 166 deaths have been reported so far. Therefore, to combat the novel coronavirus and to contain its spread, India is currently under 21 days lockdown (From March 25 to April 14) as announced by Prime Minister Modi. However, there are several areas where the situation is getting worst and thus those areas are sealed. Let us find out the difference between the lockdown and sealed in this article.

What is meant by Lockdown?

Lockdown is an emergency protocol preventing people from leaving a particular area. India is currently under 21 days complete lockdown which means that people are legally banned to leave their homes needlessly.

However, essential supplies are allowed such as Fruits, Vegetables, Ration, Milk, Medicines, etc. while all the non-essential activities are banned under the complete lockdown. All the public transport services remain suspended during the lockdown and travel restrictions are imposed on the people.

What is meant by Sealed?

As the number of positive coronavirus cases is increasing, the Government of India has identified several areas as hotspots (based on the risk factor and the spread of the virus) and has sealed those areas. The areas which are sealed will be under curfew-like situations and people won't be allowed to step out of their homes even for essential services - all the entry and exit points barred in addition to the cancellation of passes issued to the locals.

However, home delivery services of essential supplies and the movement of medical vehicles are allowed in the areas which are sealed. Legal action will be taken against the people stepping out.

Thus, under complete lockdown, people are allowed to go out only for essential activities and all the non-essential activities are banned whereas, sealed simply means curfew, and only home deliveries of essential items are allowed in addition to the medical vehicles. The entry and exit points are closed for the sealed areas to stop the movement of the people.

While India is under 21 days complete lockdown several parts of the country have been identified as hotspots and are sealed. The areas are sealed to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus.