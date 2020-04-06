Coronavirus Timeline: A series of events as they happen

Coronavirus or COVID-19 was first identified in Wuhan, Ch

p>ina. It is a large group of viruses which may cause illness in animals or humans. The highly contagious disease is now a global concern. The global pandemic has so far claimed 62,955 lives. In a bad piece of news, the COVID-19 hit patients have crossed a Million mark globally. Below-mentioned is a timeline of the outbreak:

December 31, 2019: China informs the World Health Organization (WHO) about the patients having mysterious pneumonia. As per WHO, some patients were dealers or Vendors in the Huanan Seafood Market.

January 1, 2020: Huanan Seafood Market in Wuhan, China was shut.

January 4, 2020: WHO announced working at three levels: country office, regional office and headquarters.

January 7, 2020: The strained was named novel coronavirus (nCoV).

January 11, 2020: First death by COVID-19. The 61-year old man in Wuhan died and was a regular customer to the Huanan Seafood Market.

January 13, 2020: First case of novel coronavirus confirmed outside China and was reported in Thailand.

January 20, 2020: The United States along with other countries confirmed the positive cases of COVID-19.

January 23, 2020: Director-General of WHO convened the first meeting of the Emergency Committee regarding the novel virus outbreak. Wuhan was cut off by the Chinese authorities.

January 25, 2020: WHO launched a free introductory course on the deadly virus covering several topics- what is novel coronavirus, how to detect it, what are the prevention measures and how to contain its spread.

January 28, 2020: WHO and China leaders met in Beijing to discuss the containment of the disease, it severity and transmissibility. The WHO also asked China to share its biological materials.

January 30, 2020: WHO declared public-health emergency. India reports its first case of COVID-19 in Kerala.

February 2, 2020: First death of COVID-19 patient outside China in Phillippines. India confirms its second case in Kerala.

February 4, 2020: Kerala government declared coronavirus as a state calamity after the confirmation of the third case.

February 5, 2020: Global community asks for US$75 million to help protect vulnerable countries from the outbreak of the highly contagious disease. A cruise ship in Japan quarantined thousands of people.

February 7, 2020: Dr Li Wenliang, a Chinese doctor, who raised the alarm about the disease.

February 9, 2020: China records death toll of SARS epidemic.

February 11, 2020: WHO proposed an official name of the virus: COVID-19, an acronym for Coronavirus disease 2019.

February 12, 2020: UN activates WHO-led Crises Management Team (CMT) bringing together WHO, OCHA, IMO, UNICEF, ICAO, WFP, FAO, the World Bank and several UN Secretariat departments.

February 13, 2020: More than 14,000 new cases were reported in Hubei Province. Second COVID-19 patient from Kerala, India was discharged after recovering from the deadly disease.

February 14, 2020: France announces the first coronavirus death in Europe.

February 15, 2020: WHO Director-General calls for solidarity at Munich Security Conference to stop stigma and hate.

February 17, 2020: WHO issued guidelines on mass gathering and taking care of COVID-19 hit travellers. Chinese officials drafted legislation to curb the practice of eating wildlife as it was considered the probable source of the highly contagious disease.

February 18, 2020: WHO provided 21 countries with the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE).

February 19, 2020: Hundreds of people left the Diamond Princess cruise ship which was quarantined. People who were tested negative for the virus were offloaded. Test results of the first COVID-19 patient in India reported negative.

February 21, 2020: WHO warns that the window of opportunity is narrowing to contain the spread of the disease. Special envoys on COVID-19 selected. A secretive church in South Korea linked to the outbreak in the country. Government of South Korea shut down schools, nursing homes, etc. to contain the spread of the deadly virus. The virus appears in Iran from an unknown source and hours later, Iran confirmed their deaths.

February 22, 2020: WHO using its online course trained 11,000 African healthcare workers on COVID-19. WHO leaders addressed the African Union and Africa CDC Emergency Meeting.

February 23, 2020: Europe faced its first major outbreak due to the increase in a number of cases in Italy. Officials locked down several towns to contain the spread of the contagious disease.

February 24, 2020: WHO-led team of experts travelled to Italy. Trump administration asked Congress for $1.25 billion to combat COVID-19. Iran emerged the second focus point of the virus after China.

February 25, 2020: Joint mission of WHO and China shared finding and recommendations on COVID-19.

February 26, 2020: WHO's technical lead explained the people about the deadly virus and explained how it can be transmitted along with the protective measures. WHO also issued new COVID-19 guidelines for businesses and employers. Latin America reports its first coronavirus case.

February 28, 2020: The WHO Director-General listed 10 basic things which an individual must practice and follow to protect themselves as well as others. The number of infections in Europe spiked. Sub-Saharan Africa records its first case.

February 29, 2020: UN recorded its first death due to COVID-19 and announced travel restrictions to highly affected areas. The Trump administration also imposed entry on foreign citizens who visited Iran in the previous 14 days.

March 1, 2020: UN released US$15 million from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) to WHO and UNICEF to help fund global efforts to contain the COVID-19 virus.

March 2, 2020: Mission of WHO experts arrived Iran with medical supplies to identify transmission dynamics and at-risk populations, in addition to, scaling up the response and readiness efforts. Two new COVID-19 cases reported in India, one in New Delhi and other in Telangana.

March 3, 2020: Shortage of PPE arisen, a threat to the lives of healthcare workers worldwide. The US approved testing for the coronavirus.

March 5, 2020: WHO launched Be Ready campaign for COVID-19 urging people to be safe, smart and kind.

March 6, 2020: WHO published R&D blueprint draft on its website for COVID-19.

March 7, 2020: Positive COVID-19 cases crossed 100,000 mark. 100 countries were infected by this time.

March 8, 2020: Interim guidance issued by WHO on the preparedness, readiness and response actions for four different transmission scenarios:

1. No cases

2. Sporadic cases: 1 or more cases, imported or locally detected

3. Clusters of cases in time, geographic location and/or common exposure

4. Community transmission: larger outbreaks of local transmission

Five Keralites tested positive for COVID-19 in India. Italy went on lockdown.

March 10, 2020: WHO, UNICEF and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) issued schools guidance for the prevention and control of the highly contagious disease. 8 new cases were reported in Kerala.

March 11, 2020: WHO declared COVID-19 as a pandemic. Trump blocks visitors from Europe.

March 12, 2020: First death was reported in India due to COVID-19.

March 13, 2020: President Trump declared a national emergency in the US. WHO, UN Foundation and others launched COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund where anyone in the world can contribute to a global cause. WHO updated the clinical guidance. Europe becomes the epicentre of the global pandemic. WHO launched the Safe Hands challenge to combat the virus.

March 14, 2020: India declared COVID-19 a notified disaster. India reports second death due to COVID-19 in Delhi.



March 15, 2020: The CDC recommended no gatherings of 50 or more people in the US. Radiologist from Sri Chitra Tirunal Insitute of Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram tested positive for coronavirus. Institute virtually shuts down a day later. Kerala government launched a campaign Break the Chain to ensure hand hygiene. The number of confirmed cases in India crossed the hundred mark. Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases.

March 16, 2020: WHO appealed the countries in the world to test every suspect of the COVID-19. Several countries in Latin America announced a nationwide quarantine. Central government India ordered all institutions, shopping malls, theatres, gyms to be shut until March 31.

March 17, 2020: EU bars travellers outside the bloc for a period of 30 days. France imposed nationwide lockdown due to COVID-19. India records third death due to COVID-19 in Mumbai.

March 18, 2020: CBSE exams were postponed in India.

March 19, 2020: China reported zero local infections. Italy overtakes China death tolls.

March 20, 2020: WHO stated that although older people are the hardest hit, younger people are not spared. WHO launched Health Alert app on WhatsApp for COVID-19.

March 21, 2020: Hawaii's governor ordered mandatory 14-days quarantine for all in Hawaii. The Government of India launched MyGov Corona Newsdesk to create awareness about the disease.

March 22, 2020: India observed Janta Curfew for a day.

March 23, 2020: Prime Minister Boris Johnson lockdown Britain. WHO and FIFA launched the “Pass the message to kick out coronavirus” campaign. Kerala announced lockdown till March 31 to contain the spread of the virus.

March 24, 2020: Tokyo Olympics postponed for a year until 2021. Prime Minister Modi announced 21-day lockdown in India.

March 25, 2020: UN launched COVID-19 Global Humanitarian Response Plan, appealing $2 billion to combat COVID-19 in the most vulnerable countries. Kerala government in India shuts liquor stores.

March 26, 2020: Virtual G20 leaders Summit on COVID-19, chaired by King Salman of Saudi Arabia. US leads the World in positive COVID-19 cases.

March 27, 2020: Trump signed the coronavirus stimulus bill into law. Prince Charles, the first British Royal tested positive for COVID-19.

March 28, 2020: The CDC issued a travel advisory for the New York area. India made its first COVID-19 test kit.

March 30, 2020: WHO issued updated guidance on maintaining access to health services. More states globally issued stay-at-home-directives.

March 31, 2020: WHO warned consumers, healthcare professionals, and health authorities against a growing number of falsified medical products that claim to prevent, detect, treat or cure COVID-19. WHO launched chatbot with Viber.

April 2, 2020: 'Healthy At Home' campaign began globally to contain the spread of the virus.

April 5, 2020: 130 crore Indians in solidarity from 9:00 pm -9:09 pm by turning off lights and lighting diyas, candles torches and flashlights.

April 6, 2020: Death toll in India crossed the hundred mark.

This was the complete timeline covering all the major developments in India and around the world on the highly contagious coronavirus. The virus has claimed 109 lives in India with 3,666 positive cases. Coronavirus has affected over a million people so far claiming thousands of lives.

