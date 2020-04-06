PPE: What is it? Does it provides protection from COVID-19?

p>After coronavirus or COVID-19 turned into a global pandemic, the term PPE has gained much popularity. Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is a kit used by medical professionals while treating COVID-19 infected patients. What does the kit consist of? Why is it used nowadays? Why is it important? Where it is used? To get all of your questions answered, check the article below:

What is PPE?

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) is an equipment used by medical professionals. It not only protects the medical professionals such as doctors, nurses, etc. who are on the frontlines to save the lives amidst the coronavirus outbreak but also helps to contain the spread of the deadly disease.

What does PPE consist of?

PPE or Personal Protective Equipment consists of goggles, face shield, mask, head cover, gloves, shoe covers and overall. This kit provides much-needed protection from the highly contagious virus.

Why PPE is used nowadays?



PPE is used used to contain the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus disease. It also provides protection to healthcare professionals who are on the frontline treating COVID-19 hit patients.

Why PPE is important?

PPE is important in a number of ways:

1- It helps in minimising the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus disease from one person to another.

2- It protects the lungs of a healthy person while breathing in contaminated air.

3- It also provides protection to the eyes of the healthy person from the infectants in the contaminated air.

4- It provides protection to the skin from coming in contact with the infected materials.

5- Coveralls are made up of impermeable fabric which acts as a barrier between infectious materials and the body parts along with the skin.

Where is it used?

PPE is used by medical professionals in hospitals, labs, etc. to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

How does PPE protect from COVID-19?

COVID-19 or Coronavirus disease is highly contagious and spreads mainly through respiratory droplets, either by direct touch or through contaminated objects.

Medical professionals such as Doctors, Nurses, etc. who are working on the frontline to save the lives of the people infected from the coronavirus disease are at high risk of getting sick with form the deadly virus. Therefore, PPE protects healthcare professionals to stay healthy while treating contaminated people.