COVID-19 Pandemic: 13 Myths And Facts About Coronavirus

According to WHO, 375,498 people are infected and 16,362 people have died (at the time of writing this article) due to the new coronavirus disease globally. As the coronavirus or COVID-19 has become a global pandemic, the myths about the novel virus are also spreading at a rapid rate. These myths suggest that bathing with extremely hot water, eating garlic, spraying alcohol, etc. will prevent the new coronavirus disease. In this article, we will debunk these myths and will provide you with proper facts and justifications.

Myth 1- Coronavirus cannot be transmitted in areas with hot and humid climates

Fact- As per the WHO, the COVID-19 virus can be transmitted in all areas, including areas with hot and humid climates. The best way to prevent yourself from COVID-19 is by frequently cleaning your hands. According to WHO, frequent washing of hands can eliminate viruses that might be on your hands and avoid infection that could occur by then touching your eyes, mouth, and nose.

Myth 2 - Cold weather and snow can kill the new coronavirus.

Fact- There is no reason to believe that cold weather can kill new coronavirus. As per WHO, the normal human body temperature ranges between 36.5°C to 37°C irrespective of the external temperature or weather. WHO recommends frequent cleaning of hands either with alcohol-based hand rub or by washing them with soap and water.

Myth 3- Taking a hot bath with extremely hot water prevents the new coronavirus disease

Fact- Taking a hot bath with extremely hot water doesn’t provide protection against the novel coronavirus but it can surely damage your skin.

Myth 4- The new coronavirus can be transmitted through mosquito bites.

Fact- There is no evidence at the time of writing this article about the transmission of coronavirus through the mosquito bites. As per WHO, COVID-19 spreads primarily through droplets generated when an infected person coughs or sneezes, or through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose. WHO also advises people to avoid close contact with anyone who is coughing and sneezing.

Myth 5- Hand dryers are effective in killing the new coronavirus.

Fact- No, hand dryers are not effective in killing COVID-19.

Myth 6- An ultraviolet disinfection lamp kills the new coronavirus.

Fact- No, UV lamps don’t kill the new coronavirus and WHO doesn’t recommend sterilizing hands or other areas of skin with them as UV radiation may result in skin irritation.

Myth 7- Thermal scanners detecting people infected with the new coronavirus.

Fact- According to WHO, thermal scanners are only effective in detecting people who have developed a fever due to the infection with the new coronavirus and cannot detect people who are infected but have not developed fever.

Myth 8- Spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will kill the new coronavirus.

Fact- No, spraying alcohol or chlorine all over your body will not kill viruses that have already entered your body and can prove harmful to clothes, eyes, mouth, etc. It must be noted that both alcohol and chlorine are useful in disinfecting surfaces, but must be used only under appropriate recommendations.

Myth 9- Vaccines against pneumonia provides protection against the new coronavirus.

Fact- No, vaccines against pneumonia do not provide protection against the new coronavirus. As the virus is new, it needs its own vaccine, as per WHO. Researchers across the globe are trying to develop a vaccine against COVID-19.

Myth 10- Regularly rinsing your nose with saline help prevent infection with the new coronavirus.

Fact- As per WHO, there’s no evidence that regularly rinsing the nose with saline will protect people from infection with the new coronavirus.

Myth 11- Eating garlic help prevent infection with the new coronavirus.

Fact- There is no evidence that eating garlic will provide protection against the new coronavirus.

Myth 12- The new coronavirus affects only older and younger people.

Fact- No, people of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus. However, older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) are comparatively more vulnerable to the virus.

Myth 13- Antibiotics are effective in preventing and treating the new coronavirus.

Fact- No, antibiotics do not work against viruses are therefore not effective in preventing or treating the new coronavirus.

These were some of the myths that were spreading via social media. DO NOT fall for these myths and take all the precautions advised by the World Health Organization (WHO) to combat with the novel coronavirus. Remember to wash your hands frequently, practice social distancing, etc. to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.