What is Hantavirus? Know all about its symptoms, treatments, preventive measures and mode of transmission here

After coronavirus or COVID-19, has turned pandemic globally, a virus named hantavirus has emerged. However, it is an old virus and has been infecting human beings for decades. According to the Global Times, a person from Yunnan Province died while on his way back to Shandong Province for work on a chartered bus on Monday. He was tested positive for hantavirus. Other 32 people on the bus were tested. This created a panic situation when the world is already dealing with a fast-moving deadly coronavirus. The U.S. National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) states that currently, the hantavirus genus includes more than 21 species.

What is Hantavirus?

As per the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hantavirus is a family of viruses which spread mainly by rodents and can cause varied diseases in people. is a respiratory disease that can be fatal in some cases. The new virus can cause pulmonary syndrome (HPS) and haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS).

Hantavirus: Mode of Transmission

Hantavirus is not airborne and can only be transmitted to people if they come in contact with urine, droppings, faeces or saliva of infected rodents- rats and mice. It can also be transmitted by a bite from an infected host. However, it must be noted that hantavirus cannot be transmitted from one person to another and can only be transmitted if a person touches his eyes, nose or mouth after touching the rodent droppings, urine.

Hantavirus: Initial and Late Symptoms

Fever, headache, muscle ache, abdominal pain, dizziness, chills and abdominal problems are early symptoms of hantavirus while late symptoms include lungs filled with fluid and shortness of breath.

Hantavirus: Preventive Measures

According to the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hantavirus infections can be prevented by controlling the rodent population. CDC suggests to seal up holes and gaps, if any, in your home or garage and place traps in and around your home to decrease rodent infestation.

Hantavirus: Treatment

There is no specific treatment, cure, or vaccine for hantavirus infection. However, infected individuals if recognized at an early stage and receive medical care in an intensive care unit, they may do better, as per the U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Hantavirus: History of the disease

In the year 1978, a virus named Hantaan virus emerged and causative agent Korean Hemerologic fever was isolated from small infected field rodent near Hantan river in South Korea. The virus was named after the river Hantan.

In 1981, hantavirus was introduced in the Bunyaviridae family, which included the viruses that cause haemorrhagic fever with renal syndrome (HFRS).

It must be noted that many people who became ill with hantavirus reported that they had not seen rodents or rodent droppings at all. Therefore, if you live in an area where the carrier rodents are known to live, try to keep your home, vacation place, workplace, or campsite clean.