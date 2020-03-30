India’s first coronavirus testing kit: Here’s all you need to know about the woman behind it
Minal Dakhave Bhosale stated that the coronavirus is an emergency, so she took this on as a challenge to serve her nation. She also mentioned that her team of 10 worked very hard to make the project a success.
Minal submitted the kit for evaluation by the National Institute of Virology (NIV). The same evening, she submitted the proposal for the commercial approval to the Indian FDA and the Drugs Control Authority CDSCO. An hour later, she was taken to the hospital to deliver her baby. After giving birth to her baby, Minal told PTI that it was like giving birth to two babies.
As per Dr Wankhede, Mylab's director for medical affairs,“ We were running against time. Our reputation was at stake, we had to get everything right on the first go, and Minal was leading our efforts from the front.”
The team before submitting the kit for evaluation checked all the parameters to ensure all the results were accurate. According to Minal, “If you carry out 10 tests on the same sample, all 10 results should be same and we achieved that. Our kit was perfect."
Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), agreed that the Patho Detect by Mylab was the only made in India kit which achieved 100% results. Virologist Minal and her team began working on the kit in the month of February and within six weeks delivered the kit, a day ahead of delivering her baby.