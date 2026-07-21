Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026
The Madhya Pradesh cabinet has approved the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill during the special meeting held at Jadishpur, Bhopal. Read more about Madhya Pradesh’s UCC Bill 2026’s key features.
Madhya Pradesh introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It became the fourth state after Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam. The bill covers the legislation related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, maintenance, adoption and live-in relationship. However, the bill exempted the tribal and protected communities
The Indian Constitution mentions uniform civil laws under Article 44 of the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP). It aims to allow a common set of civil laws for all citizens on matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and live-in relations.
Provisions of the Madhya Pradesh UCC Bill, 2026
The Madhya Pradesh UCC Bill was unanimously approved. The bill will be tabled in the monsoon session of the state assembly.
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The Bill aims to give equal status to everyone within the state.
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Live-in relationships need to be registered within one month.
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Marriage registration is mandatory for everyone.
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Tribal Communities and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups will be exempted from the law.
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The bill bans polygamy, nikah, halala and triple talaq.
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And the bill proposes monogamy across religions.
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It keeps the legal marriage age at 21 years for men and 18 years for women.
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The bill also provides equal inheritance and property rights for sons and daughters.
Uttarakhand was the first Indian state to enact a Uniform Civil Code law in 2025. Triple talaq was criminalised at the national level through the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019.
Madhya Pradesh's Cabinet has approved the uniform civil code bill 2026 making it the fourth state to adopt such legislation.The bill covers marriage, divorce, inheritance and live-in relationships while exempting tribal communities.
Executive - Editorial
Manisha Waldia is a distinguished content strategist with 5 years of experience crafting premium educational content for UPSC and State PCS, with a focus on deep conceptual analysis across Polity, Geography, History, and Environment. She currently brings this expertise to Jagran Josh, where she covers major national and international events, current affairs, and static general knowledge. Over her career, Manisha's specialized insights have led her to curate high-impact materials and serve as a UPSC Mains answer-evaluator for India’s top institutes—including Drishti IAS, Shubhra Ranjan IAS, Study IQ, GS Score, and PWonlyIAS. She has also worked alongside leading NGOs like Oxfam India and Avani Kumaon.
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