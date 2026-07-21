Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Approves Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026

Madhya Pradesh introduced the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). It became the fourth state after Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Assam. The bill covers the legislation related to marriage, divorce, inheritance, maintenance, adoption and live-in relationship. However, the bill exempted the tribal and protected communities

The Indian Constitution mentions uniform civil laws under Article 44 of the Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP). It aims to allow a common set of civil laws for all citizens on matters like marriage, divorce, inheritance, adoption and live-in relations.

Provisions of the Madhya Pradesh UCC Bill, 2026

The Madhya Pradesh UCC Bill was unanimously approved. The bill will be tabled in the monsoon session of the state assembly.