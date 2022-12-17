Meet Mr. Rajpopat, the brilliant Indian student who solves an age-old Sanskrit puzzle!

A 2,500-year-old puzzle was waiting to be solved by someone, but an Indian student put an end to the mystery and successfully solved the age-old Sanskrit puzzle.

The puzzle was a tough one and had baffled scholars since the 5th century BC. Solving such a puzzle is undoubtedly a big achievement, accomplished by 27-year-old Mr. Rishi Atul Rajpopat.

The puzzle

Mr. Rajpopat successfully decoded a text written by Panini, a renowned Sanskrit language master. Panini was a master of the ancient Sanskrit language and lived more than two and a half thousand years ago.

Panini taught a “metarule”. This metarule is interpreted as "in the event of a conflict between two rules of equal strength, the rule that comes later in the grammar's serial order wins". However, the interpretation often resulted in grammatical errors.

Young and smart, Mr. Rajpopat rejected the traditional interpretation by saying that Panini means that between rules that are applicable to the left and right sides of a word respectively, the scholar wished us to select the rule applicable to the right side. Additionally, he concluded that the scholars' language machine produced words that are grammatically correct with no exceptions.