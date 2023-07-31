Mini Crossword with Answers: July 31, 2023

Mini Crossword: Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh. Follow the crossword clue to solve the crossword. Learn new English words. Check your general awareness, static GK facts, science technology, etc with our free mini crossword puzzles!
Jagran Josh Mini Crossword

The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging brain teaser that covers a wide range of topics, including general knowledge, static GK, India and world economy, polity, geography, history, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

To solve a crossword puzzle, you need to have a good understanding of the English language. You also need to have knowledge of the world. However, if you are stuck on a clue, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to look up the answer. 

Playing crossword puzzles can help to boost your memory, improve your vocabulary, sharpen your problem-solving skills, and enhance your mood.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh to learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: July 31, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

crosswords

Across:

2. Every year, March 3 marks the National ______ Day in India. (7 letters)

3. The state or situation of being alone. (8 letters)

Down:

1. World’s smallest country. (7 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: July 31, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

 crosswords answers

Across:

2. Defence

3. Solitude

Down:

1. Vatican

Did you enjoy the crossword?

 

