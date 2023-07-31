The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging brain teaser that covers a wide range of topics, including general knowledge, static GK, India and world economy, polity, geography, history, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

To solve a crossword puzzle, you need to have a good understanding of the English language. You also need to have knowledge of the world. However, if you are stuck on a clue, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to look up the answer.

Playing crossword puzzles can help to boost your memory, improve your vocabulary, sharpen your problem-solving skills, and enhance your mood.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh to learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: July 31, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

2. Every year, March 3 marks the National ______ Day in India. (7 letters)

3. The state or situation of being alone. (8 letters)

Down:

1. World’s smallest country. (7 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: July 31, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

2. Defence

3. Solitude

Down:

1. Vatican

Did you enjoy the crossword?

