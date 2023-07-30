Which Circle Is Bigger? Only 1% Optical Illusion Genius Can Tell! 99% Fail The Test!

Optical illusions are a classic example of how our brains can be tricked by our senses. They are also a reminder that our perception of the world is not always accurate.

In this optical illusion picture, we have two sets of circles. A larger circle surrounds Circle A while a larger circle does not surround Circle B. Your challenge is to tell which circle is bigger.

It is so difficult to tell which circle is bigger in this picture. Only 1 out of 10 people have been able to answer correctly. Use your critical thinking and creativity to solve this illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Tell Which Circle Is Bigger Within 10 Seconds?

Which circle is bigger? Circle A or Circle B

This optical illusion picture was first described by Hermann Ebbinghaus in 1892. The illusion is named after Edward Bradford Titchener, who rediscovered it in 1901. We reveal more about it in the solution.

This type of illusion is called a contrast illusion. Contrast illusions occur when you perceive an object as different from what it actually is because of the surrounding environment.

This optical illusion can also be used to test your attention. If you are not paying attention, you may be more likely to be fooled by the illusion.

This is because your brains are more likely to compare the size of the yellow circle surrounded by a larger circle to the size of the yellow circle not surrounded by a larger circle, which is the make-or-break point to solving this illusion challenge.

Ready to prove you are an optical illusion genius? Your time starts now!

SHARE this optical illusion picture with your family, friends, and colleagues. See if they can tell which circle is bigger within 10 seconds!

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Standing Position Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Also Read: Personality Test: Your Pinky Finger Length Reveals Your Hidden Personality Traits

Optical Illusion Answer: Which Circle Is Bigger?

We bet many must have thought that Circle B is bigger. Congratulations to those who figured out the answer. However, if you are still looking for the bigger circle in this optical illusion. Do not worry, we have shared the answer below.

Answer: Both circles are actually the same size.

This is the famous ‘Titchener circles optical illusion’, also known as the Ebbinghaus illusion, which describes that the perceived size of an object is influenced by the size of the objects surrounding it.

In the Ebbinghaus illusion, a central yellow circle appears smaller when surrounded by a larger circle, and larger when surrounded by a smaller circle. But actually, both the yellow circles are the same size.

Did you enjoy this optical illusion?

Also check: Emoji Puzzle: Can You Guess The Country Within 5 Seconds?

Also check: Can You Spot The Leopard Camouflaged In This Jungle Scene?

Also check: Only The Sharpest Eyes Can Spot The Hidden Bear Within 10 Seconds!

Also check: Only 1% Eagled-Eye Can Spot The Hidden Saxophone Within 10 Seconds!