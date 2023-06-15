School & Boards
Home
GENERAL KNOWLEDGE
Current GK
Updated:
Get the latest
General Knowledge
and
Current Affairs
from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Latest Education News
ITR filing: कौन-सी गलती करने पर इनकम टैक्स से मिल सकता है नोटिस? जानें
just now
World Hepatitis Day 2023: Date, Theme and Why is this day observed?
just now
World Hepatitis Day 2023: Types and List of Diseases Related to It
just now
IBPS Clerk Exam Date 2023: Prelims, Mains Schedule, Timings, Shifts
just now
Brain Teaser for Geniuses: Find the Missing Number in 7 Seconds!
just now
Only A Smart IQ Genius Can Spot The Bicycle Hidden In The Brain Teaser. 33 Seconds Left!
just now
DRDO DEBEL Recruitment 2023: अपरेंटिस पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन शुरू, वॉक-इन इंटरव्यू के आधार पर होगा चयन
just now
Important CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 12 Ecosystem MCQs 2024 PDF
just now
Kota University BA 3rd year results declared, download UOK marksheet at uok.ac.in by using roll number
CBSE Human Health and Disease Class 12 Mind Map for Chapter 7 of Biology, Download PDF
CBSE Class 11 Accountancy Chapter 1 Introduction to Accounting MCQs
16 mins ago
Current Electricity Class 12 Notes: CBSE 12th Physics Chapter 3, Download PDF
17 mins ago
JEECUP Admit Card 2023 Released: जारी हुए यूपी पॉलिटेक्निक परीक्षा के एडमिट कार्ड, jeecup.admissions.nic.in से करें डाउनलोड लिंक
18 mins ago
CBSE Compartment Result 2023: जल्द जारी होगा सीबीएसई 10वीं और 12वीं का कम्पार्टमेंट रिजल्ट, ये रहा रिजल्ट लिंक
19 mins ago
SSC MTS Result 2023 To Release Under 2 Age Groups @ssc.nic.in: Download Statewise, Sessionwise Cutoff Marks PDF
24 mins ago
Uniraj Result 2023 Released: Direct Link to RU BA, B.Sc, MA, 1st, 2nd, 3rd Year UG, PG, Diploma Result on uniraj.ac.in
27 mins ago
CAT 2023 Official Notice Expected Soon, Check Eligibility Criteria, Registration Process Here
28 mins ago
NIACL AO Recruitment 2023: न्यू इंडिया इन्शुरन्स में 450 ऑफिसर पदों पर निकली भर्तियां, जानें योग्यता, आवेदन प्रक्रिया और अन्य जानकारी
22 mins ago
What is the Stapled Visa and why is it issued?
33 mins ago
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Schedule announced, India vs Pakistan on 15th October, Stadium, Venues and Match Details
34 mins ago
NIOS Board 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
NIOS Board 12th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 26, 2023
Click here to Check JKBOSE 10th Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 19, 2023
Manipur Board HSLC Result 2023 - Declared
Jun 15, 2023
