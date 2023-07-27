Visual Test: How Many Pencils Are There In This Viral Brain Puzzle?

Puzzle for testing your IQ: A puzzling picture of pencils is doing rounds on the internet. This viral eye test puzzle asks to tell how many pencils there in the picture are. Netizens are baffled to correctly count the total number of pencils.

Look at this interesting picture. How many pencils do you see? This puzzle can be solved by any age group. Kids can enhance their counting skills with this puzzle. It is also beneficial for kids and preschoolers to learn matching and sorting.

People who love solving puzzles can also benefit as puzzles help to destress and relax. They help to keep your brain active and sharpen cognitive skills. Observe the picture and count the total number of pencils in this picture. This puzzle will test your observation skills and vision.

Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Can You Count The Number of Pencils Within 10 Seconds?

If you can find the total number of pencils in this mind-twisting picture puzzle, you have exceptional observation powers and 20/20 vision. You are great at matching and sorting objects in complex images.

Your time starts now! You have 10 seconds to tell how many pencils are in this picture.

Can you tell the correct number of pencils in the picture?

Do not worry! we have provided the answer below.

Did you find the correct number of pencils in the picture?

Great work!

Visual puzzles and sequencing puzzles can improve your spatial reasoning and categorization skills. If you could solve this puzzle, you have strong attention to detail.

This puzzle helps speed up your kid’s ability to count objects, improve visual discrimination skills, build motor skills, and strengthen hand-eye coordination.

Hidden Objects Picture Puzzle With Answer

However, If you are still trying to find the total number of pencils in this picture, we have provided the solution below.

If you were able to differentiate each pencil by looking carefully at the colour and patterns, you would have found that:

There are a total of 72 pencils in the picture above. There are 18 pencils arranged in a horizontal way in the centre, 18 pencils arranged in a vertical way in the centre, 18 pencils arranged diagonally (with rubbers to the left), and 18 pencils arranged diagonally (with rubbers to the right).

Did you enjoy this puzzle?

