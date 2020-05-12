What is Mission Sagar?

India has dispatched INS Kesari, carrying medical assistance, food items to the countries in the Southern Indian Ocean as part of a "Mission Sagar" initiative to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic. Five island nations -- Maldives, Mauritius, Madagascar, Comoros and Seychelles-- requested India for medical and food assistance to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per Ministry of Defence, ' Indian Naval Ship Kesari has departed for Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles, Madagascar and Comoros, to provide food items, COVID-19 related medicines including HCQ tablets and special ayurvedic medicines with medical assistance teams embarked.

Mission Sagar: Assistance provided to island nations

'Mission Sagar' is inspired by Prime Minister Modi's vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region). The key assistance provided to the island nations are as follows:

1- Maldives- 600 tonnes of food items.

2- Mauritius- COVID-19 related essential medicines, a special consignment of Ayurvedic medicines along with a medical assistance team.

3- Madagascar- COVID-19 related essential medicines including HCQ tablets.

4- Comoros- COVID-19 related essential medicines including HCQ and dengue fever tablets along with a medical assistance team.

5- Seychelles- COVID-19 related essential medicines.

Amidst COVID-19 pandemic, India previously sent essential medicines such as HCQ tablets to Maldives, Mauritius, Seychelles. In addition to this, a team of select medical personnel was also sent to the Maldives to combat with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mission Sagar: Which ministries of India are involved?

The Mission involves two major ministries of India-- Ministry of Defence and Ministry of External Affairs-- along with several other Government agencies.

What is vision SAGAR?

In 2015, Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) vision was launched by the Government of India to deepen economic and security cooperation with its maritime neighbours. Also, the mission seeks in building maritime security capabilities with these neighbours.

The Mission Sagar assistance is in line with India’s role as the first responder in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). It highlights the importance accorded by India to relations with its neighbouring countries and further strengthens the existing bond.

