NASA states that man can live on the Moon for long periods of time this time!

Space agencies around the world have been passionate for years to look for life and create human bases on the Moon and Mars. On one side is the Elon Musk-driven SpaceX which has made such missions their most passionate projects. While on the other side is NASA, the US space agency that believes that humans could stay on the natural satellite for a longer period of time this decade.









Howard Hu, leader of the Orion lunar spacecraft program for NASA stated that the Artemis missions “enable us to have a sustainable platform and transportation system that allows us to learn how to operate in that deep space environment.”

“We’re going to be sending people down to the surface and they’re going to be living on that surface and doing science,” Hu added.

“It’s really going to be very important for us to learn a little bit beyond our Earth’s orbit and then take a big step when we go to Mars,” he said further.

Orion continues on the trajectory toward Earth’s only natural satellite.

Recently, the uncrewed Orion traveled 232,683 miles starting from Earth. It was 39,501 miles from the Moon. It cruised at 371 miles per hour on Sunday.

Hu expressed, “It’s the first step we’re taking to long-term deep space exploration, for not just the United States but for the world.”

“I mean, we are going back to the Moon, we’re working towards a sustainable program and this is the vehicle that will carry the people that will lead us back on the Moon again,” said NASA in an official statement.

NASA sent its next-gen rocket into space under its Artemis I Moon mission. The mission had already faced two unsuccessful attempts earlier, along with multiple delays and a lot of unfruitful investments.







The Space Launch System (SLS)

The SLS rocket was launched from Cape Canaveral in Florida. It then sent the Orion spacecraft to the Moon’s orbit.

The Orion will be continuing onward to the Moon. It will orbit for a few days before its likely return to the planet on December 11.

In the year 2025, NASA is all set to launch the very first crewed Moon landing. The last such launch was the Apollo 17 mission in 1972. The mission is going to include the very first woman and the first person of color to step on the Moon.







Artemis I is going to lay a foundation for man explorations and investigations in deep space and showcase NASA’s sheer commitment, determination, passion, and capability to take forward human existence to the natural satellite and beyond.