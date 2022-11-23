National Jukebox Day 2022: History, Significance and Timeline of events

When you think of a Jukebox, what do you think of first, is it the kids from the 50s jamming to the popular tunes of the time, or the vintage restored music relics of the same at pawn shops.

Jukeboxes had really lit the pop culture of America when teenagers used to enjoy their milkshakes and pancakes at cafes of the town.

Still at this time when music like Spotify and iTunes are dominating the music streaming industry, the fever of Jukebox hasn't died yet. National Jukebox Day comes one day before Thanksgiving in November 23rd.

Many parts of the world still have restaurants which strive to keep the 50's groove alive by displaying these Jukeboxes still running and booming with songs from retro to rap.

History of National Jukebox Day

The term jukebox originated from ‘juke houses’ or ‘jook joints’, which were popular establishments in the early 1900s. People of all age groups gathered hereto drink and listen to music.

In 1899, The first jukebox was invented by Louis Glass and William S. Arnold. It was the first coin-operated music player.

The demand for jukeboxes skyrocketed, it went through major changes in mechanics and design From the 1930s to the late 1970s.

In 2010, modern day jukeboxes with touch screens were created.

In 2017, it was TouchTunes that proclaimed National Jukebox Day as a national holiday.

On sharing your favorite Jukebox memory you can win prizes through Touchtunes. This day activity celebrates the classical jukebox and the memories it brings about for people of all ages.

It is on the same day as the day that the first jukebox was developed.

How to celebrate National Jukebox Day

Devote a story for your love of music and the retro days by using the hashtag #JukeboxDay,

Jam to the retro tunes that got popular through Jukeboxes in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

THE JUKEBOX TIMELINE