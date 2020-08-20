What is National Recruitment Agency (NRA) and Common Eligibility Test (CET)?

On August 19, 2020, the cabinet has approved setting up of a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) to conduct Common Eligibility Test (CET). This will bring a reform in the recruitment process for Central Government jobs.

The #NationalRecruitmentAgency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. This will also be a big boost to transparency. https://t.co/FbCLAUrYmX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 19, 2020

Key Points

1- National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will pave ways in the recruitment process for central government jobs through Common Eligibility Test (CET).

2- CET will shortlist the candidates at the first level for SSC, RRBs and IBPS.

3- CET will conduct different tests for different levels-- Graduates, Higher Secondary (12th pass) and Secondary (10th pass).

4- The exam centres for CET will be set up in every district to enhance the access to rural youth, women and disadvantaged candidates.

5- Through CET, there will be a uniform transformative recruitment process.

6- CET by NRA will use ICT to eradicate malpractices.

7- CET will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources.

8- NRA will conduct the Mock Test for rural youth.

National Recruitment Agency (NRA)

National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be a multi-agency body to shortlist the candidates for Group B and Group C (non-technical) posts through a Common Eligibility Test (CET). The Agency will be registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

What is the role of the NRA?

NRA is expected to bring state-of-the-art technology and best practices to the field of Central Government recruitment.

Who will head the NRA?

The Agency will be headed by a Chairman of the rank of the Secretary to the Government of India, having representatives of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance, SSC, RRB and IBPS.

How much amount will be spent on the NRA?

The Government has sanctioned Rs. 1517.57 crore for a period of three years for setting up the National Recruitment Agency (NRA). Apart from this, the amount will be spent on setting up the examination infrastructure in the 117 Aspirational Districts.

Common Eligibility Test (CET)

The agency will recruit the candidates based on the scores of Common Eligibility Test (CET), which is a computer-based online test. A separate CET will be conducted each for the three levels of Graduates, the Higher Secondary (12thpass) and the Matriculate (10th Pass) candidates.

Syllabus and Exam Pattern of CET

The Common Eligibility Test (CET) is common as would be the standard, easing the burden of candidates who are at present required to prepare for each of the examinations separately as per the different syllabus.

The validity of CET Scores

The marks scored by a candidate in CET will be valid for a period of three years from the date of declaration of the result. The best of the valid scores shall be deemed to be the current score of the candidate. Also, there is no restriction on the number of attempts to appear in the CET subject to the upper age limit.

The relaxation in the upper age limit is given to SC/ST/OBC and other categories candidates, as per the policy of the Government.

As of now, the scores of CET will be used by three major recruitment agencies, but in the coming years, the other recruitment agencies of the Central Government will adopt the same.

Examination Centres for CET

The examination centres will be set up in all the districts pan India to enhance access to the candidates located in the remote areas. This will not only ease the access to examination centres for the rural candidates but will also improve their representation in the Central Government jobs.

The candidates will now be able to register on a common portal and give a choice of Centres. The candidates will be allotted the Centres based on availability. The main aim is to reach a stage wherein candidates can schedule their own tests at Centres of their choice.

Languages for CET

The CET will be available in multiple languages, facilitating people from various parts of the country to take up the examination with an equal opportunity of being selected.

Ease to Poor Candidates

At present, the candidates have to undergo multiple examinations conducted by various agencies across India. Thus, for the poor candidates, submitting the exam fee and bearing the additional expenses (travelling, boarding, lodging, etc.) is very difficult. Thus, with the introduction of the NRA, a single test will be conducted to ease the financial strain on the poor candidates to a greater extent.

Apart from this, under the NRA, the candidates will appear for a single examination which will pave way for many posts. The newly introduced agency will conduct the first-level /Tier I Examination which is the stepping stone for many other selections.

The benefit to Female Candidates

Female candidates face major constraints in appearing in various examinations as they have to arrange for transportation to the far off located exam centres.

