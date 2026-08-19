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Niroshan Dickwella World Record: Most Fifties Without a Century in a Test Cricket Match

By Prabhat Mishra
Last Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 09:26 IST

Niroshan Dickwella holds the world record for most 50-plus scores without a century in Test cricket. Know his Test stats, records, career and key facts.

Niroshan Dickwella World Record: Most Fifties Without a Century in a Test Cricket Match
Niroshan Dickwella World Record: Most Fifties Without a Century in a Test Cricket Match

In the ongoing Test series between India & Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, Team India has scored 462 runs in the first innings, and in response, Sri Lanka has been able to score 284 runs. In this run chase by Sri Lanka, Niroshan Dickwella, the wicketkeeper of the Sri Lankan team, has played a very important role. 

His 80 runs in 115 balls helped Sri Lanka make a comeback in the first Test match in the ongoing India Tour to Sri Lanka.

With this fifty, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella has scored 23 fifties in Tests without scoring a single century.

His highest score in a Test match is 96 runs, so he came very close to a century but never crossed 100 runs in his Test match career.

Who is Niroshan Dickwella?

Niroshan Dickwella is a Sri Lankan left-handed wicket-keeper batsman; he was born on June 23, 1993, in Kandy, Sri Lanka.

He made his Test debut in July 2014, and he represented the Sri Lanka team in all three formats of the tournament.

Key Fact

Details

Full Name

Dickwella Patabendige Dilantha Niroshan Dickwella

Born

June 23, 1993

Birthplace

Kandy, Sri Lanka

Batting Style

Left-hand bat

Role

Wicketkeeper-batter

Nickname

Niro

Test Debut

2014

Highest Test Score

96

Test Centuries

0

Did You Know

Most Test Stumpings: Niroshan Dickwella has 27 Test stumpings in his career.

 

 

 

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Niroshan Dickwella World Record: Most Fifties Without a Century in a Test Cricket Match

Sri Lankan wicket-keeper batter Niroshan Dickwella holds the world record for the most fifties without a century in a Test cricket match.

Before the India Test, he had 22 Test fifties. His 80 against India became his 23rd fifty-plus score.

Most 50+ Scores Without a Century in Tests

Rank

Player

Country

50+ Scores

Highest Score

1

Niroshan Dickwella

Sri Lanka

23*

96

2

Chetan Chauhan

India

16

97

3

Ken McKay

Australia

13

89

3

Mitchell Starc

Australia

13

99

5

Shane Warne

Australia

12

99

Why Is This Record Called an 'Unwanted' Record?

A century is one of the biggest achievements for a Test batter.

Dickwella has crossed 50 runs 23 times, but he has never reached 100.

His closest attempts have been:

  • 96 runs – his highest Test score

  • He has also reached several other scores in the 80s and 90s.

  • His 80 against India was another missed opportunity.

That is why this record is often described as an unwanted or unusual record.

Niroshan Dickwella Records & Stats

Batting Career Summary

Batting Statistics

Test

ODI

T20

IPL

Matches

55

55

28

0

Innings

97

52

27

0

Runs

2,837

1,604

480

0

Balls

4,263

1,717

366

0

Highest Score

96

116

68

0

Average

31.52

31.45

18.46

0

Strike Rate

66.55

93.42

131.15

0

Not Out

7

1

1

0

Fours

311

186

61

0

Sixes

11

12

9

0

Ducks

4

1

2

0

50s

23

9

1

0

100s

0

2

0

0

200s

0

0

0

0

300s

0

0

0

0

400s

0

0

0

0

Career Timeline of Niroshan Dickwella 

Format

Debut

T20

vs India, 9 February 2016, Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium

Test

vs South Africa, 24 July 2014, Sinhalese Sports Club

ODI

vs India, 16 November 2014, JSCA International Stadium Complex

Niroshan Dickwella's 80 against India in Galle gave him his 23rd Test fifty-plus score without a century, extending his unusual world record. His career shows that even a record for not reaching 100 can become a memorable part of Test cricket history.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Executive - Editorial

    Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.

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    First Published: Aug 19, 2026, 09:26 IST

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