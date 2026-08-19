Niroshan Dickwella World Record: Most Fifties Without a Century in a Test Cricket Match

In the ongoing Test series between India & Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium, Team India has scored 462 runs in the first innings, and in response, Sri Lanka has been able to score 284 runs. In this run chase by Sri Lanka, Niroshan Dickwella, the wicketkeeper of the Sri Lankan team, has played a very important role.

His 80 runs in 115 balls helped Sri Lanka make a comeback in the first Test match in the ongoing India Tour to Sri Lanka.

With this fifty, Sri Lankan wicketkeeper-batter Niroshan Dickwella has scored 23 fifties in Tests without scoring a single century.

His highest score in a Test match is 96 runs, so he came very close to a century but never crossed 100 runs in his Test match career.

Who is Niroshan Dickwella?

Niroshan Dickwella is a Sri Lankan left-handed wicket-keeper batsman; he was born on June 23, 1993, in Kandy, Sri Lanka.