What Was the Old Name of Uttar Pradesh?

Old Name of Uttar Pradesh: Before it was known as Uttar Pradesh, the region was called the United Provinces during British rule. The full name was United Provinces of Agra and Oudh, and it included several areas in northern India. The British combined these regions to make administration easier. When Did It Become Uttar Pradesh? The name was officially changed from United Provinces to Uttar Pradesh on January 24, 1950. This change happened just two days before India became a republic on January 26, 1950. The new name reflected Indian identity after independence. What Does “Uttar Pradesh” Mean? The name ‘Uttar Pradesh’ comes from Hindi. The word ‘Uttar’ means north, and ‘Pradesh’ means state or region. So, Uttar Pradesh simply means the ‘Northern State’, which matches its location in the country.

What Areas Were in the United Provinces? The United Provinces included many historic regions such as Agra, Awadh (Oudh), Rohilkhand, Bundelkhand, and the Doab region between the Ganga and Yamuna rivers. These regions had their own rulers and cultures before the British grouped them into one province. History of the Name Change In 1902, the British formed the United Provinces of Agra and Oudh. This was shortened to just United Provinces in 1937. After India gained independence in 1947, many places were renamed. On January 24, 1950, the United Provinces became Uttar Pradesh. Later, in the year 2000, a part of it was separated to form a new state called Uttarakhand (earlier known as Uttaranchal). Old Capital During British rule, the capital of the United Provinces was Allahabad (now called Prayagraj). Later, the capital was shifted to Lucknow, which is still the capital of Uttar Pradesh today. Lucknow is also known for its culture, food, and historical buildings.