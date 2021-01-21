What is Open-RAN (Radio Access Network)?

TRAI Chairman P.D. Vaghela while speaking at the 15th India Digital Summit stated that the use of Open-RAN and software-defined telecom networks will provide Indian entities with ample opportunities to go in for the network equipment market.

He further stated that the government’s move to encourage local companies to roll out the 4G network of BSNL will provide opportunities to the Indian manufacturers in the equipment space.

Reliance Jio in collaboration with Qualcomm has already developed and tested indigenous fifth-generation or 5G RAN achieving 1 Gigabit per second milestone for the next generation of networks. It plans to accelerate technology transition to an Open RAN-centric disaggregated solution.

What is Open-RAN?

The Open-RAN (Radio Access Network) is a new paradigm where cellular radio networks consist of hardware as well as software components from a variety of vendors which are operating over network interfaces that are truly 'Open and Interoperable'.

In simple words, it is an ongoing shift in the mobile network architecture, consisting of networks to be built using subcomponents from multiple vendors. In this, with the help of software, hardware manufactured by different companies works together.

Open-RAN means opening the protocols and interfaces between various subcomponents in the RAN such as radio, hardware and software.

The functioning of Open-RAN:

1- Open-RAN is the interface between the Radio Unit, Distributed Unit and the Centralized Unit.

2- By opening and standardizing these interfaces, the networks can be deployed with a more modular design with multiple vendors.

Advantages of Open-RAN:

1- An open environment expands the ecosystem, and provides more Options to the Operators.

2- It will boost new opportunities for the Indian entities to enter into the network equipment market.

3- It is expected to make 5G more flexible and cost-efficient.

Radio Access Network (RAN):

It connects individual devices via radio connections to other parts of a network.

The elements of RAN:

1- Radio Unit: In this, radio frequency signals are transmitted, received, amplified and digitized. It is located near or is integrated into the antenna.

2- Distributed Unit: In this, real-time, baseband processing functions reside. It is located near the cell site.

3- Centralized Unit: In this, less time-sensitive packet processing functions reside.

Traditional RAN:

In a traditional RAN system, a network is deployed using radios from one vendor, hardware and software from another vendor. The main problem with traditional RAN is its poor performance.

15th India Digital Summit 2021

The 15th India Digital Summit of Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) is the biggest conference for the digital industry. The theme for this year's summit is 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat- Start of New Decade' and is in line with the government's 'Make for the World' initiative.

What is Atmanirbhar Bharat 3.0 Scheme launched by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman?

Play, Daily Static GK and Current Events Quiz