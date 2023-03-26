Optical Illusion: Can you spot a cougar in the forest in 10 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions can also enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Furthermore, studies have shown that engaging in brain-challenging activities on a regular basis, such as solving optical illusions, can help reduce the risk of cognitive decline and improve overall brain function.

Not only are optical illusions entertaining, but they can also be beneficial to your cognitive health in the long run.

Ready to test your observation skills?

Let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find Cougar in 10 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above depicts a daylight scene in a forest.

Hidden in the forest is a cougar and you need to find the cougar in 10 seconds.

An optical illusion challenge like this one is a great way to put your observation and intelligence to the test.

It can also be a fun activity to do with friends or family, as you can compare your answers and see who has the sharpest eye for detail.

The key to finding the cougar is by watching the image carefully and identifying anything that resembles a cougar.

Did You Find the Cougar in 10 Seconds?

It is difficult to identify the cougar in this image at first glance.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can locate the cougar within the time limit.

Have you spotted the cougar in this picture?

Pay close attention to the image and you may soon spot it.

Look carefully.

Now, do you see it?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Only a few seconds left.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the cougar?

Some of our readers might have already spotted the cougar with their excellent observation skills.

Those who are still looking can find the answer below.

Find A Cougar in 10 Seconds - Solution

The cougar is seen on the right side of the image, it is hiding behind the bushes ready to pounce on the prey.

