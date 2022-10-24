Optical Illusion: Can you Spot Coco the cat in 9 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: The popularity of optical illusions has skyrocketed in the past four to five years, and netizens have gone crazy each time a new optical illusion is posted.

There are three types of optical illusions namely physical, physiological and cognitive.

Optical illusions serve as a great source of entertainment for netizens and apart from the entertainment value, they are also excellent mediums to understand how our brains work.

Scientists have been studying the impact of optical illusions on the human brain in the discipline of psychoanalysis which is the study of the unconscious mind.

Optical illusions are also helpful in identifying certain mental disorders such as schizophrenia as it has been seen that people with schizophrenia perceive some illusions differently than normal people.

Apart from this optical illusions are great for providing your brain with a light-hearted exercise which has the potential to improve your observation skills.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out with this quick optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion - Spot Coco the Cat in 9 Seconds

Source: Reddit

This image was shared on Reddit and you can see that the image depicts a backyard of a farmhouse where leaves are scattered.

It’s playtime for Coco, a cute name that we have provided to the hidden cat.

The challenge for you is to find Coco who is hiding somewhere in the pile of leaves and grass in 9 seconds.

Your time starts now.

This is a pretty easy one to solve and therefore we have provided 9 seconds to the users to find Coco the Cat.

Have you spotted Coco?

You have got hawk eyes if you have spotted Coco by now.

Those who haven’t must hurry up as very few seconds are left.

And..

Time’s up.

Individuals who have good observation skills would have already spotted the cat by now.

Some of you might still be looking for the cat.

Curious to know where Coco the cat is?

Look at the image below for the solution.

As you can see Coco the cat with fur of black, ginger and white colour is sitting pretty tucked against a heap of leaves just near the door on the left side of the image.