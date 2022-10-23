Optical Illusion: Can you Spot Three Bells in 15 Seconds?

Optical Illusions: There are three forms of optical illusions namely physical, physiological and cognitive illusions. The basic premise of optical illusions is playing tricks with the human brain.

It has become one of the most popular forms of entertainment for netizens and people wait with bated breath for new optical illusion challenges.

Studies suggest that optical illusions are great resources for studying the way the human brain functions. Scientists are using optical illusions in the field of psychoanalysis.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then test this optical illusion challenge is the best way to test that out.

Get ready for a quick optical illusion challenge.

Optical Illusion - Find three bells in 15 seconds

Source: Dudolf

The image above is created by Hungarian artist and illustrator Dudlof who is also known as Gergely Dudás. In this image, he is asking the users to find three hidden bells in the Christmas scene.

The challenge is of medium difficulty; hence, we have allocated 15 seconds to find the hidden bells in the picture.

The ones who are able to find all three hidden bells within the shortest time limit are the winners of the challenge and have exceptional observation skills.

From our tests, we found that an average user would take around 15 to 17 seconds to solve this challenge.

While experienced puzzlers would take much less time.

Did you spot the three hidden bells?

These cleverly concealed bells within the image would take some serious effort from the users to spot them.

Look carefully and you will have the solution in front of you.

How many did you spot till now?

Time is running out.

Hurry up.

Are you able to locate one, two or all the bells?

Time’s up.

Curious to know where the bells are?

Then, keep scrolling below for the solution.

One of the bells is in the picture frame, while the other second one is on the socks and the third one is in the Christmas tree.