Optical Illusion: Spot the hidden spider in 5 Seconds

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions have gained a lot of popularity over the years. Their popularity is due to their uncanny ability to trick our brains. There are three forms of optical illusions namely physical, physiological and cognitive illusions.

Studies suggest that optical illusions are great resources for studying the way the human brain functions. Scientists are using optical illusions in the field of psychoanalysis.

Also, optical illusions are effective in determining the levels of perception and improving the observation skills of an individual.

Are you ready for a quick optical illusion challenge?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusions - Find Hidden Spider in 5 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The above image shared on Reddit shows a carpet which is beige in colour. This beige colour carpet houses within it a hidden spider which you need to find within 5 seconds.

The objective of optical illusion challenges is to engage your brain and test your observation skills.

Did you spot the hidden spider?

The challenge here is of easy difficulty and hence the time is reduced and individuals with average observation skills will require 5 seconds to spot the hidden spider.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills may require lesser time.

How many of you have spotted the spider?

Hurry up, time is almost over.

As the spider has blended itself with the beige carpet it can become difficult to spot the spider at the first glance.

While for some people it will be very easy to spot, for others it will take some time.

The skills of solving optical illusions can be improved with practice.

And..

Time’s up.

We believe most of you have spotted the hidden spider.

Those who couldn’t and are still searching for the spider can scroll below for the solution.