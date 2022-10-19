Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden cat in 9 seconds?

Optical Illusions: Optical Illusions are great at playing tricks with the human brain. While some help us in identifying our hidden personalities and desires. And then, there will be some whose purpose is to test your awareness of the environment around you.

In other words, such optical illusions test your eyesight and observation skills.

Even scientists are studying the impact of optical illusions on the human brain and there are studies suggesting the use of optical illusions in the monitoring of psychological disorders such as schizophrenia and phantom limb syndrome.

Here is one such optical illusion that will leave you perplexed as it is one of the most testing optical illusions.

Only individuals with excellent observation skills will be able to clear the challenge in the given time. Are you one of them?

Let’s find out.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Cat in 9 Seconds

Source: Reddit

In the above image, you can see a cemetery scene and by the looks of the image, you can make out that it is a sunny day.

The challenge for you is to find a hidden cat in this image.

At the first glance, spotting the cat is quite difficult. But an observant eye will spot the cat quickly.

Did you spot the hidden cat?

Look around the image carefully, the cat is right in front of you.

Cats are notorious for hiding in the most unusual places, so keep your eyes fixed on the image and scan the whole area.

Hurry up, time is running out.

How many of you were able to spot the cat?

We believe some of you might have spotted the cat by now.

While some of you are still searching.

Want to know where it is hiding?

Scroll below for the solution.