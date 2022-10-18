Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden frog within 17 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions have gained a lot of popularity over the years, and the reason behind their popularity is the way they are able to hold the attention of people while also tricking their minds.

Even scientists are studying the impact of optical illusions on the human brain, and they have been used in the monitoring of psychological disorders such as schizophrenia and phantom limb syndrome.

Apart from being valuable resources for research, optical illusions are also great for entertainment in general.

It helps in improving your observation skills and enhances concentration.

Ready to test your observation skills?

Then, get.. set.. go…

Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Hidden Man in the Forest within 11 Seconds?

Optical Illusions - Find the Hidden Frog in 17 seconds

Source: Reddit

The image above shows an outside scene where you can see lots of stones that are placed, and going by the looks of the scene, it can be understood that it has rained recently, and therefore there is a little dampness all around.

The scene is outside the door of a house, which is covered with big stones and has some leaves and straw here and there.

There is nothing unusual about the whole scene at first glance, but what if we tell you that there is a hidden frog in this scene, would you believe it?

It’s true and you have 17 seconds to find it.

Get your game mode on and start searching for the frog.

Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Snowman within 12 Seconds?







Look carefully at the image and see all possible where a frog can be spotted.

The frog has blended perfectly with the stones which makes it quite difficult to spot.

The purpose of the optical illusion challenge is to test your observation skills and level of perception.

Have you spotted the hidden frog yet?

Hurry up!

Time is running out.

Look at the image again.

The frog is small in size and is somehow not visible immediately.

Have you finally seen the frog?

Okay… the time’s up.

We believe some of you must have spotted the frog.

While some may still be searching.

Do you want to know where the hidden frog is?

Then, keep scrolling below for the solution.

You can see that the frog is hiding between two stones at the extreme top end of the picture.

Try some more here:

Optical Illusion: Is the Lamp Floating in the Sky?

Optical Illusion: Is it a View of Earth From Outer Space?