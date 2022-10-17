Optical Illusion: Is it a View of Earth From Outer Space?

Optical Illusions: The Internet is filled with many optical illusion challenges, and the insatiable hunger for optical illusions indicates the popularity of optical illusions among netizens.

There are various types of optical illusions, such as physiological and cognitive. Cognitive illusions are also of three types, namely ambiguous, distorting, and paradox illusions.

The best thing about optical illusions is that they test your observation skills and situational awareness.

Also, optical illusions prove to be a great source of information for scientists who study the functioning of the human brain. The studies revolve around how we perceive things around us.

Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Dog within 10 Seconds?

Optical Illusions - Is it a View of Earth From Outer Space?

Source: Imgur

At first glance, the image above depicts a stunning image that appears to be a view of the Earth from space.

But what if we tell you that the image is something else?

Truth be told, this image has left netizens perplexed due to its uncanny resemblance to the view of the earth from outer space.

Have a closer look at the image and you will see some clarity.

Let us tell you, there is more than meets the eye.

Did you guess what exactly this image is all about?

The purpose of an optical illusion challenge is to test your levels of perception while also understanding the depth of your observation skills.

Have you finally managed to crack the challenge by identifying the reality?

Then keep reading below for the solution.

Optical Illusion - Solution and Explanation

You've already been informed that this image is not of Earth from outer space, but what exactly is it?

It actually is the deposit of frost on the roof of a car in the morning. The blue colour paint of the car makes it look like Earth and the frost gives the appearance of clouds as seen from outer space.

We hope you found it interesting.

