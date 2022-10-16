Optical Illusion: Can You Spot The Hidden Dog within 10 Seconds?

Optical Illusions: Illusion is derived from the word illūdere which means to mock or trick and that is what they actually do. Optical illusions play tricks on our minds. They are able to do that because our senses work to gather information and supply the same to our brains. Our brain in turn creates a perception of the above-supplied information.

Optical illusions are of three types namely physical, physiological and cognitive.

Scientists have studied the effect of optical illusions on the human brain. These studies are in the field of psychoanalysis which looks at how our brain perceives the world around us.

Apart from being good resources for scientific studies, optical illusions also serve as a great medium of entertainment.

It also helps in improving your observation skills and enhancing your brain and eye coordination.

Do you want to test your observation skills now?

Great, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find the Hidden Dog in 10 Seconds

Source: TikTok/@ancatdubh

The above image shows a living room scene in which you can see various pieces of furniture kept.

This tastefully decorated living room has a beautiful bamboo sofa and a fireplace and a hedgehog blanket.

Also, you can see two beautiful vases.

The challenge for readers is to find the hidden dog in this room and you have 10 seconds to do that.

Set your stopwatch to zero and start now.

Carefully scan the entire room to spot the hidden dog.

The purpose of an optical illusion is to test your perception of the image presented before you and also to test your observation skills.

Did you spot the hidden dog?

Look around the room, the dog is right in front of you, but it has blended with the environment making it impossible to detect at first sight.

Only eagle-eyed and experienced puzzlers will be able to detect the hidden dog first.

For a beginner, it can take some time, but this skill can be improved with practice.

How many of you have spotted the hidden dog?

Time’s up.

Those who have spotted the furry canine deserve a big round of applause.

Still, searching for the dog?

Keep scrolling below for the solution.

The dog is seen hiding in the dark fireplace, and as the dog itself has black fur, it has blended perfectly with the fireplace.