Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Hidden Man in the Forest within 11 Seconds?

Optical Illusions: The Internet is a curious place to be, you get to see so many different types of content floating around. From kitchen tips and tricks to home decor, from astrology to astronomy, there is no dearth of topics on the Internet.

Among the most popular topics that you can find on the Internet nowadays are optical illusions and brain teasers. These topics are popular as they challenge our observation skills and level of perception.

Optical Illusions are the best form of brain exercise that you can get online as they engage your brain and eyes in order to solve the problem.

Optical Illusions - Find the Hidden Man in the Forest within 11 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Pinterest

This image shared above is a forest scene in which you can see blocks of rock piled on each other and dry leaves scattered all over the jungle.

A jungle can contain so many life forms both small and large. But, what if we tell you that there is a hidden man in this jungle scene?

Would you believe it?

Yes, it’s true that there is a hidden man in this jungle and your task is to find the hidden man within 11 seconds.

This may look like a pretty straightforward picture at first glance but lurking within the forest is a hidden man who has cleverly blended himself with the environment.

An individual with excellent observation skills will find it easy to spot the hidden man, but for a beginner, it may take some more time.

The objective of optical illusions is to engage the minds of netizens in order to solve the challenge.

While this serves as a source of entertainment, it also acts as a great form of exercise for the brain.

Did you spot the hidden man?

No?

Let us give you a hint.

The hidden man is not on the left side of the image.

Now, scan the picture again, this time you will definitely notice the hidden man.

And, time’s up.

We believe some of you might have already spotted the man.

Congratulations, you really do have great observation skills.

There are still some others who are looking for a solution.

Don’t worry.

Just scroll below for the solution.

