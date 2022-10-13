Optical Illusion: Can You Spot the Hidden Rabbit in 17 Seconds?

Optical Illusions: One of the most popular things on the internet nowadays is optical illusions. Netizens love their share of optical illusions so much that they wait for new challenges to be released every day.

Optical illusions have gained a lot of popularity over the years and the reason behind their popularity is the way they are able to hold the attention of people while also tricking their minds.

There are mainly three types of optical illusions such as physical, physiological and cognitive.

There are multiple benefits to solving an optical illusion which are reduced stress, light-hearted fun, and pure entertainment.

Apart from this optical illusions are also helpful in letting scientists in understanding the functioning of the human brain.

Like to try a quick challenge now?

Great, let’s dive in.

Optical Illusions - Find the Hidden Rabbit in 17 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Twitter/@Siva_Prajapati

This image is shared on the popular microblogging platform Twitter by a user named Siva Prajapati challenging users to find the hidden rabbit.

You can see a mountain scene which is full of rocks and some sparse vegetation.

Hidden among the rocks is a rabbit which has blended with the environment in such a way that it is impossible to spot it at the first glance.

Your challenge is to find the hidden rabbit within 17 seconds.

This is a medium-difficulty challenge and hence the time required to solve it is more.

The objective of an optical illusion is to engage the user and make them use their observation skills in order to solve the challenge.

Someone with an eagle eye will be the first to solve this challenge due to their superior observation skills.

Did you spot the hidden rabbit yet?

The rabbit is actually there in front of you, but due to its colour, it has successfully blended with the rocks.

You need to observe really well in order to find the hidden rabbit.

The clock is ticking.

How many of you have spotted the rabbit till now?

No?

Time’s up!

We believe some of the people have already spotted the rabbit.

Those still looking for the rabbit can stop their search now and look below for the solution.

